Real Good Foods to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGF) (“Real Good Foods” or the “Company”), a leading innovation-centric health and wellness frozen foods company, announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor events.



Executive Chairman Bryan Freeman or CFO Akshay Jagdale will participate in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day at each event and are scheduled to host presentations as follows.

Benzinga All-Access Show

Date: Friday, October 7, 2022

Presentation Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time

Webcast: https://youtu.be/ewf0dBApoJE

MicroCap Rodeo – Windy City Roundup 2022

Date: Wednesday, October 12, 2022

Presentation Time: 11:30 a.m. Eastern time

Location: Chicago, IL.

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2924/46675

LD Micro Main Event XV

Date: Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Presentation Time: 6:00 p.m. Eastern time

Location: Los Angeles, CA.

Webcast: https://me22.mysequire.com/

Q4 Investor Summit

Date: Monday, November 14, 2022

Presentation Time: 11:30 a.m. Eastern time

Location: New York, NY.

Webcast: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__wrYqIrDQ7WJArC_f7hr3A

A live audio webcast and archive of each presentation will be available using the respective links above. Registration is required for conference participation. For more information or to schedule a meeting with management, please contact your conference representative.

About Real Good Food Company

Real Good Foods (NASDAQ: RGF) is a leading health and wellness frozen foods company, providing a better way to enjoy your favorite foods. The Company’s mission is to provide “Real Food You Feel Good About Eating”, making delicious, nutritious foods that are low in sugar, low in carbohydrates and high in protein. The Real Good Foods family of products includes breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks – available in over 16,000 stores nationwide with additional direct-to-consumer options.

To learn more, please visit our website at realgoodfoods.com or join us on social media @realgoodfoods – where we maintain some of the largest followings in the frozen food industry today.