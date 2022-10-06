NaturalShrimp Announces Filing of Joint Patent Application

Strengthens Intellectual Property (IP) Protection Related to Electrocoagulation (EC) and HydroGas Technologies

DALLAS, TX, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – NaturalShrimp, Inc. (OTCQB: SHMP), a Biotechnology Aquaculture Company that has developed and patented the first shrimp-focused commercially operational RAS (Recirculating Aquaculture System), and its technology partner, Hydrenesis, Inc., today announced the filing a United States joint patent application to further strengthen the Intellectual

Property (IP) protection related to Electrocoagulation (EC) and HydroGas technologies.

EC and Hydrogas have shown efficacy in improving welfare scores not only in shrimp production, but also in finfish, as evidenced by third party trials conducted at a leading aquaculture testing facility in Bergen, Norway. The newly filed patent application involves technology co-developed by NaturalShrimp and Hydrenesis as a strategy to augment existing IP protection with additional, and more advanced methods and apparatus. NaturalShrimp will license the EC and HydroGas technologies for various aquatic species.

“We are constantly looking for ways to improve efficiency and broad applications for our technologies, not just in shrimp, but also in additional aquatic species,” said Tom Untermeyer, Chief Operations Officer and Chief Technology Officer. “Our work with Hydrenesis to develop the new technologies has strengthened our engineering capabilities, and we look forward to ongoing co-development work with Hydrenesis to enhance our IP portfolio even further.”

Gerald Easterling, Chief Executive Officer, added, “As we continue to expand our shrimp production capabilities, having additional IP such as this will only strengthen our presence both domestically and internationally, as we expand over the next several years.”

David Antelo, Hydrenesis President and CEO, also added, “The cohesive relationship between the NaturalShrimp and Hydrenesis engineering teams has accelerated the development of our technologies as we focus on an aggressive growth trajectory. This joint patent represents more than 12 months of collaboration and is expected to add shareholder value as the commercialization phases unfold.”

About NaturalShrimp

NaturalShrimp, Inc. is a publicly traded aquaculture Company, headquartered in Dallas, with production facilities located near San Antonio, Texas and Webster City, Iowa. The Company has developed the first commercially viable system for growing shrimp in enclosed, salt-water systems, using patented technology to produce fresh, never frozen, naturally grown shrimp, without the use of antibiotics or toxic chemicals. NaturalShrimp systems can be located anywhere in the world to produce gourmet-grade Pacific white shrimp. For more information visit www.naturalshrimp.com.

