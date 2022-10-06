BTCS Inc. Charles Allen, CEO, to be a Featured Guest on the Emmy Award Winning The Big Biz Radio Show

Silver Spring, MD, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCS Inc. (Nasdaq: BTCS) (“BTCS” or the “Company”), a blockchain technology-focused company, announced today Charles Allen, Chief Executive Officer, will be featured on an upcoming segment of The Big Biz Radio Show on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Charles Allen will discuss recent corporate developments and its planned Staking-as-a-Service platform.



The show will air on the following network partners. Please check your local listings for times.

YouTOO America Television Network

Biz TV Television Network

iHeart Media Radio Network

American Forces Radio Network (Bases and Ships Worldwide)

Biz Talk Radio Network

Podcasts available on iHeart Radio, Apple, TuneIn, and more

About the Big Biz Show

The Big Biz Show is a nationally syndicated radio/television program broadcast on 150 stations throughout the country with a weekly reach of 1.7 million listeners reaching over 70 million homes. The Emmy Award-winning show was named by TALKERS Magazine as one of the “Top 10 Most Influential Financial Shows” in the country is highly recognized for discussing current business events, internet related issues, and other hot topics in the business world, doing so in an informing, laid back, and humorous manner. Hosts, Bob “Sully” Sullivan and Russ “T Nailz” Stolnack, both are renowned and experienced radio broadcast personalities. The Big Biz Show airs Tuesday through Friday, 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. PT.

About BTCS

BTCS is an early mover in the blockchain, and digital asset ecosystem and the first “Pure Play” U.S. publicly traded company focused on blockchain infrastructure and technology. Through its blockchain infrastructure operations, the Company secures Proof-of-Stake blockchains by actively validating blockchain transactions and is rewarded with native digital tokens. The Company is developing a proprietary Staking-as-a-Service platform to allow users to stake, and delegate supported cryptocurrencies through a non-custodial platform, which it plans to integrate with its Digital Asset Dashboard, now in beta release. BTCS' proprietary Digital Asset Platform currently supports six exchanges and over 800 digital assets, and the Company plans to further broaden its suite of performance-tracking tools, add additional centralized and decentralized exchanges, as well as wallets, and stake pool monitoring. For more information visit: www.btcs.com.

