UAE In-Vitro Fertilization Market: Female Infertility Rate of 90% Driving Demand

UAE In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) market stood at USD 231.57 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach a CAGR of 9.64% during the forecast period. The rise in genetic disorders in newly born babies of UAE have led most couples to adopt in-vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment to produce healthy and normal babies.

Growing Medical Tourism for Fertility Treatments in UAE

In the recent times, UAE has established its position as the world's leading country for medical tourists offering a variety of state-of-the-art technology, best physicians, and medical procedures at an affordable range.



UAE offers world class fertility treatment amalgamated with several other amenities such as gynecology consultation, diagnostic tests, etc. Moreover, there are many services such as the ease of gender selection or family balancing, where the family can select the gender of their baby, available in UAE which are otherwise prohibited or unavailable in other countries. Moreover, UAE offers the facility to test the overall chromosomal normalcy in embryos. This test allows for the detection of any genetic disorder that could be running in the family since the ancestral times.



Besides, UAE is also known for high success rates for IVF treatments due to the presence of skilled ART technicians, embryologists and fertility centers which is making UAE the most preferred destination for reproductive tourism. Furthermore, UAE has relaxed the tourist/medical visa eligibility and provides visa on arrival for numerous countries, driving the attention of tourists from various parts of the world.



Rising Female Infertility in UAE

In United Arab Emirates, female infertility is reported to be about 90%. The foremost reason for this is the lack of exposure to sun. Females in Emirati cities such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Al Ain wear a burqa or abaya whenever they step out of their houses. Reduced sun exposure results in decreased vitamin D levels in the female body. Vitamin D levels help to promote the production of anti-Mullerian hormone (AMH) which is essential in maintaining the egg number and egg quality in females. As a result of which, most women in UAE face fertility issues because of deteriorated egg number and egg quality. Diminished levels of vitamin D can cause high levels of cholesterol in women which can again hinder the pregnancy.



Another common cause for infertility in Emirati women is obesity. Obesity is another prevalent condition in females of UAE which causes a decrease in uterus receptivity and subsided quality of egg. In addition, cases with secondary infertility in which there are problems in getting pregnant after having conceived the first time, are also high.



Gender Selection/Family Balancing

Through IVF and Comprehensive Chromosomal Screening (CCS), also known as pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, it may be feasible to determine the gender of the embryos prior to pregnancy thanks to recent advancements in reproductive technology. In order to achieve a more balanced representation of both genders in a home, expectant parents in the UAE frequently disclose the gender of their kid. Additionally, next generation sequencing (NGS) and IVF work together to produce results that are approximately 100% correct at the chromosomal level, making family balancing safe & efficient for expectant parents.

The growing awareness of the importance of early detection of chromosomal disorders such as Down syndrome and Edward's syndrome is also fueling the expansion of the IVF industry. Due to this underlying reason, UAE is a fast-growing country in adopting In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) to produce healthy babies with a choice of family balancing, thus positively impacting the IVF market in UAE.



Report Scope

UAE In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market, By Technique:

ICSI IVF

Non-ICSI/Traditional IVF

UAE In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market, By Reagent:

Embryo Culture Media

Cryopreservation Media

Sperm Processing Media

Ovum Processing Media

UAE In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market, By Instruments:

Imaging Systems

Sperm Separation Systems

Ovum Aspiration Pumps

Incubators

Micromanipulator Systems

Cryo-systems

Others

UAE In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market, By Infertility:

Female

Male

UAE In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market, By Embryo:

Frozen-Thawed Embryo

Fresh Embryo

UAE In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market, By Application:

Fertility Clinics

Hospitals

Others

UAE In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market, By End-User:

Locals

Expats

Medical Tourists

UAE In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market, By Region:

Abu Dhabi

Dubai

Sharjah

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on UAE In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. UAE In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market Outlook



7. Abu Dhabi In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market Outlook



8. Dubai In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market Outlook



9. Sharjah In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market Outlook



10. Market Dynamics



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



13. UAE Economic Profile



14. Pricing Analysis of IVF Treatment in UAE



15. Competitive Landscape



16. Strategic Recommendations



Companies Mentioned

Fakih IVF Fertility Center

First IVF Fertility Center

HelpPlus Fertility Centre

The Dubai Center for Gynecology and Fertility

New Hope IVF

Select IVF

Bourn Hall Fertility Clinic

HealthPlus Fertility Center

Burjeel Hospital

ART Fertility Clinics

