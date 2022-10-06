Gotransverse Introduces Premier Support with High-Touch Services for Order-to-Cash Engagements

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gotransverse ( http://gotransverse.com ), the leading provider of enterprise order-to-cash solutions, announced its new Premier Support offering today for customers desiring white-glove service for order-to-cash solutions, including additional support and enhanced consulting services through upgraded tailored support, personalized monitoring, and assigned technical account managers.



Premier Support customers receive direct access to Gotransverse specialists and Engineering Professional Services. In addition, customers receive enhanced service-level agreements (SLAs), personalized monitoring dashboards and reports, training, and other high-touch value services. Designated specialists also handle escalated support services whereby Premier Support customers have access to Technical Account Managers who accelerate problem resolution and provide monthly operational reviews.

“Gotransverse prides itself on offering outstanding customer support, but billing models are becoming increasingly complex, creating extraordinary billing challenges. By offering premium services engagement through Premier Support, we can meet customers’ immediate billing needs quickly and efficiently,” said Ross Binkley, Senior Vice President of Professional Services for Gotransverse. “We also can provide more in-depth consulting services, helping customers to support their business strategy better and integrate with third-party applications. Billing is an essential part of any business, and with Gotransverse Premier Support, we turn billing into a competitive advantage.”

Value-added services that are part of the Gotransverse Premier Support offering include:

Escalating trouble tickets throughout the process to completion. Dedicated implementation specialists keep track of tickets and work with the support team for speedy resolution.





Providing Engineering Professional Services support enables organizations to generate personalized reports, customer-facing documents, and tailored logic scripts while connecting enterprise systems.





Services to analyze the data warehouse and help customers build insights and business intelligence to realize the full power of data access services. specialists can work with various customer departments, such as IT, finance, and billing to execute requests.





Architectural Reviews, which include a “health check” by a Premier Support specialist. Specialists work with the Gotransverse architecture team to conduct periodic review sessions, assessing the overall performance of the billing system, integrations, and scalability requirements.





New Requirements Analysis to assist with business growth. The analysis includes gathering requirements for pricing, data migration, usage rating rules, and other changes, as well as guidance on optimizing the benefits of the Gotransverse platform.





Training in functional areas where additional instruction will aid the customer. Support includes custom training classes, including materials for future customer-led training.



Gotransverse offers Premier Support as an annual subscription. Visit https://marketing.gotransverse.com/gotransverse/premiere_support_services for more information.

About Gotransverse

Gotransverse provides cloud-based software that enables companies to operate as a subscription business model, including the often-challenging aspects of usage-based pricing and monetization at scale. Founded by globally recognized billing experts, the company offers an intelligent billing and subscription management platform that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including billing, rating, collections, mediation, analytics, and revenue recognition. Gotransverse was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

For more information, visit http://gotransverse.com.

Press Contact:

Tom Woolf

Gotransverse

415.842.7398

twoolf@gotransverse.com