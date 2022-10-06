Asia-Pacific Electric Car Market Report 2022: Supportive Government Policies and Regulations Drives Growth

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Electric Car Market by Propulsion Type (BEV, FCEV, PHEV, HEV), Power Output (Less Than 100kW, 100 kW to 250 kW), End Use (Private, Commercial), and Geography - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The research report provides an in-depth analysis of the Asia-Pacific electric cars market and emphasizes on the current market trends, market size, market shares, recent developments, and forecast till 2028. The Asia-Pacific Electric Cars Market is expected to reach $761.97 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 34.6 % during the forecast period, 2021-2028. By volume, this market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 40.4 % from 2021 to reach 53.8 million units by 2028.



The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the supportive government policies and regulations, increasing investments by leading automotive OEMs, and decreasing battery prices are key factors driving the growth of the Asia-Pacific electric cars market.



The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the Asia-Pacific electric cars market with respect to the propulsion type (hybrid vehicles, battery electric vehicles, and fuel cell electric vehicles), power output (less than 100 kW, and 100 kW to 250 kW), end use (private use, and commercial use), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the country level.



Geographically, China is estimated to account for the largest share of the Asia-Pacific electric cars market in 2021 by value as well as volume. The large share of this country is mainly attributed to the extensive government support and expansion in charging infrastructure, tax exemptions for purchasing an electric car by 2023, improving the quality of electric cars, increasing charging facilities, and subsidies offered by the Ministry of Commerce.

China's EV market is growing significantly with extensive government support and expansion in charging infrastructure. Increasing government efforts to push electric car sales to up to 25% of the car sales by 2025 have been driving the market growth considerably in China. To achieve the set target, the government has extended the tax exemptions for purchasing electric cars by 2023.

Thus, considering the above facts, the investors have started investing in this market as they seek this as a huge opportunity. Foreign automobile companies are infusing investments worth USD 67.8 billion in China's electric vehicles industry. For instance, in 2018, SAIC Volkswagen invested USD 2.45 billion in building an electric vehicles plant in Shanghai.



Key Questions Answered in the Report-

Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of propulsion type, power output, end use, and geography?

What is the historical market size for the Asia-Pacific electric cars market?

What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2021-2028?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the Asia-Pacific electric cars market?

Who are the major players in the market, and what share of the market do they hold?

Who are the major players in various countries?

How is the competitive landscape for the Asia-Pacific electric cars market?

What are the recent developments in the Asia-Pacific electric cars market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the market?

What are the key geographic trends, and which are the high-growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the Asia-Pacific electric cars market, and how do they compete with the other players?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Supportive Government Policies and Regulations

Increasing Investments by Leading Automotive OEMS

Decreasing Battery Prices

Restraints

Lack of Charging Infrastructure in Developing Countries

Opportunities

Increasing Adoption of Electric Mobility

Increasing EV and Battery Manufacturing Capabilities in Southeast Asia

Challenges

High Cost of Electric Vehicles

Range Limitation of EVs

Scope of the Report

Asia-Pacific Electric Cars Market, by Propulsion Type

Hybrid Vehicles

Pure Hybrid Vehicles

Plug-in Hybrid Vehicles

Battery Electric Vehicles

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles

Asia-Pacific Electric Cars Market, by Power Output

Less Than 100 kW

100 kW to 250 kW

Asia-Pacific Electric Cars Market, by End Use

Private Use

Commercial Use

Asia-Pacific Electric Cars Market, by Geography

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Singapore

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Australia

New Zealand

Taiwan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. The Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights



6. Asia-Pacific Electric Cars Market, By Propulsion Type



7. Asia-Pacific Electric Cars Market, By Power Output



8. Asia-Pacific Electric Cars Market, By End Use

9. Asia-Pacific Electric Cars Market, By Geography



10. Competitive Landscape



11. Company Profiles



12. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Hyundai Motor Company

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Toyota Motor Corporation

Tata Motors Limited

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.

NIO Inc.

XPeng Inc.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Motor Corporation .

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tcqxt8