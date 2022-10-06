OneDigital’s Phil Currie Among Featured Presenters at 2022 PLANADVISER National Conference

ATLANTA, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phillip L Currie, Jr., Senior Vice President - Retirement at Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company, was among the featured speakers at the 2022 PLANADVISER National Conference, PANC. This year’s conference focused on breaking through barriers to build sustainable success for plans, practices and participants in a business environment impacted by regulations, mergers and acquisitions, provider consolidation, market volatility and heightened benefits and retirement plan participant needs.

Phil Currie, who has supported the employee and executive benefits and deferred compensation needs of companies for more than 25 years, spoke to an audience of financial and retirement industry professionals on Expanding Your Business with New Clients and New Opportunities. “Both organizations and employees are looking for guidance in creating stability and growth in today’s unpredictable work environment,” said Phil. “They are turning to plan advisors, financial planners and other retirement and compensation experts to offer them solutions and help guide them. Executive benefit planning and the opportunities inherent in deferred compensation can provide answers to many of the problems they are trying to solve.”

Hosted September 12-14, 2022, at the Westin Kierland Resort & Spa in Scottsdale, Arizona, PANC 2022, an educational conference and networking event, featured top thought leaders from the retirement and wealth planning industries, along with related legal and association experts and leadership.

To learn more about nonqualified deferred compensation, contact any member of the executive benefits team. For weekly insights about deferred compensation and other executive benefits strategies, follow Deferred Compensation News.

About Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company

Fulcrum Partners (fulcrumpartnersllc.com). With a team of experienced industry professionals who serve with diverse skillsets, targeted experience, and in-depth expertise in executive compensation and benefits consulting, the financial professionals at Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company, focus on an integrated approach to the design, financing, and plan administration of executive benefits programs. Initially founded in 2007, today the company is part of the OneDigital advisory firm and has executive benefits advisory offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Charleston and Bluffton, South Carolina; Cleveland, Ohio; Delray Beach, Orlando and Ponte Vedra, Florida; Los Angeles and Irvine, California; Portland, Oregon; Salt Lake City, Utah and Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas.

About OneDigital

OneDigital delivers strategic advisory consulting and technology-forward solutions to more than 85,000 employers across the nation. As employee health care, wellness, and workplace benefits continue to converge, businesses of all sizes have relied on OneDigital's exceptional advisory teams for counsel in employee benefits, wellbeing, human resources, pharmacy consulting, property and casualty solutions, as well as the retirement and wealth management services provided through OneDigital Investment Advisors. OneDigital's commitment to technology and innovation enables its 3,000 advisors to deliver the most modern and intuitive customer experience anywhere in the industry.

OneDigital has been named as a Best Place to Work in Insurance by Business Insurance. For more information, visit OneDigital.com.

