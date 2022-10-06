Codashop Fan Art Fest launches October 8, featuring art from Genshin Impact, the blockbuster open-world action RPG

Los Angeles, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Coda Payments (“Coda”) announced its first-ever Codashop Fan Art Fest, a nationwide fan art contest welcoming the thriving Genshin Impact community to submit original art for a chance to win a US$5,000 Grand Prize. The contest marks the ongoing celebration of the launch of Genshin Impact Genesis Crystals and the Blessing of the Welkin Moon on Codashop in the United States.

From 12:00 p.m. PST, October 8, through 12:00 p.m. PST, October 20, 2022, residents of the United States[1] can submit their original Genshin Impact fan art or cosplay for consideration in the Codashop Fan Art Fest by following and tagging Codashop on Twitter (@Codashop_US) or Instagram (@codashop_us) and posting their art with #CodaCommunityCreates. Participants will be competing for prizes including Codashop vouchers for Genshin Impact Genesis Crystals and an exciting cash grand prize.

“Community is at the core of everything we build at Coda,” said Zach Nass, Managing Director for the Americas at Coda. “Through Codashop, we empower game fans by helping them unlock the most dynamic, engaging gaming experiences offline and online.

“Genshin Impact, brought to life by our partners at HoYoverse, has provided an endlessly rich open world for a global community,” added Nass. “We’re excited to support players and showcase their creativity through our first-ever Codashop Fan Art Fest, kicking off at our gallery experience in New York on October 8.”

Join Codashop in New York City on October 8!

Game players and enthusiasts in New York City on October 8, 2022, can kick off the Codashop Fan Art Fest with a Genshin Impact art gallery experience, hosted by Coda. Just a short walk from the Javits Center, join the Coda team to enjoy specially-curated Genshin Impact art, along with a special guest appearance by popular U.S.-based cosplayer Zekia (@aru.rinh). Media and creators interested in attending a sneak preview on October 7, 2022, can RSVP to the press contact below.

Date and Time: Invite-only Preview: Evening of October 7, 2022 Public Event: October 8, 2022, 12:00-5:00 p.m.

Location: Hudson Mercantile, 500 W 36th St., New York

In a true celebration of creativity and community, the Codashop Fan Art Fest will welcome Genshin Impact art of all sorts, from original digital and traditional art to original cosplay photography. Winning art will be selected by a panel of Coda judges and will be considered for a billboard feature later this year. Full contest rules are available at Coda.shop/FanArtFest

Available on Codashop in the U.S.: Genshin Impact Genesis Crystals and the Blessing of the Welkin Moon

Currently available in over 60 territories, Codashop is the trusted source of digital content and in-game currencies for millions of users worldwide. Thanks to official partnerships between Coda and leading game publishers, Codashop offers a new way for players in the U.S. to safely purchase in-game credits and upgrades for themselves, or even send them as gifts to friends and family.

In June, Coda, in partnership with HoYoverse, announced that Genshin Impact Genesis Crystals and the Blessing of the Welkin Moon are available for purchase on Codashop in the United States. Players of the popular open-world action RPG can now enjoy more flexibility when securely purchasing in-game items on the Codashop marketplace.

The cross-platform blockbuster hit Genshin Impact launched in September 2020 as a free-to-play open-world action RPG. The title has inspired a vibrant community of players, cosplayers and fan artists around the world and was ranked by IGN as the most talked-about game on Twitter in the first quarter of 2022. Together, Coda and HoYoverse are excited to provide players with a more convenient way for purchasing Genesis Crystals and the Blessing of the Welkin Moon on Codashop, with support for their preferred payment methods, including Venmo.

Coda continues to celebrate the launch of Genshin Impact Genesis Crystals and Blessing of the Welkin Moon on the Codashop platform in the U.S. For the latest updates, follow Codashop on Twitter: https://twitter.com/codashop_US

About Codashop and Coda Payments

Coda Payments operates Codashop, the leading independent source for in-game content. Coda also offers Codapay, which allows publishers of digital content to accept the hundreds of payment methods available on Codashop on their own websites, and xShop, which allows publishers to distribute their products through a range of e-commerce and other consumer-facing platforms.

The Coda vision is to be the platform of choice for taking life's digital experiences over the top.

About HoYoverse

HoYoverse is an all-new forward-thinking brand that aims to create and deliver an immersive virtual world experience to players worldwide through a variety of entertainment services. The brand has brought fans and users popular games including Genshin Impact, Honkai Impact 3rd, and Tears of Themis, as well as a wide range of entertainment content including the virtual character Lumi and the N0va Desktop App, anime, manga, light novels, and music. In the future, HoYoverse will continue to expand its content production, technology research, and publishing duties through operations in offices in Montreal, Los Angeles, Singapore, Tokyo, and Seoul.

[1] U.S. territories, including without limitation Puerto Rico, are excluded.

