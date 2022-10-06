OJO Executives John Berkowitz and Chris Heller Honored Among 2022 HousingWire Vanguards

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HousingWire , the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets, has named OJO executives John Berkowitz, CEO and Founder, and Chris Heller, Chief Real Estate Officer, as 2022 HousingWire Vanguards . The award program recognizes C-level leaders for their leadership and impact in the real estate industry. Berkowitz and Heller were among 100 honorees selected, marking Berkowitz’s fourth consecutive year being recognized by the program, and Heller’s third recognition, respectively.



As CEO, Berkowitz has driven OJO to continuously innovate on behalf of consumers, making no assumptions about where they are starting their journey, and removing barriers that might otherwise get in the way of homeownership success. Heller, a long-standing industry leader, has been instrumental in building the OJO Select Network , an exclusive network of over 30,000 top-rated agents across the country. Both have left their mark on the industry, reshaping how industry experts and service providers engage and serve consumers throughout the home journey.

“In the past year, OJO has made tremendous strides that drive the company’s continued success while reshaping the consumer homebuying, selling, and ownership experience,” said Berkowitz. “This recognition is a testament to our team’s relentless hard work in the face of industry headwinds, and the partners that continue to support our growth and innovation as we equip anyone to unlock the abundant benefits of homeownership.”

The highly-competitive HousingWire Vanguard award celebrates prominent real estate leaders that have played a key role in shaping the industry through innovation, policy, and mentorship. Each year, hundreds of nominees are put forward, with HousingWire’s editorial board thoroughly vetting candidates to recognize leaders who have undeniably made an impact on their organizations and the industry at large.

"The Vanguards award showcases the exemplary leaders in housing who are constantly innovating and evolving despite inevitable economic headwinds,” said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. “This year’s honorees have proven to be laser-focused on the goals of their organizations, recognizing and seizing opportunities when they present themselves and refusing to settle for the status quo.”

In addition to the HousingWire Vanguard awards, OJO executives and leaders have been recognized through other HousingWire award programs including Women of Influence, Rising Stars, Marketing Leaders, Tech Trendsetters, and Insiders. Recently, OJO was recognized by Fortune as one of the top places to work in real estate and for the second year in a row was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the US. To learn more about OJO, visit ojo.com .

About OJO

OJO is an Austin-based real estate technology company guiding more people to successful homeownership. The company’s platform for buying and selling homes meets people wherever they are on their journey, offering personalized guidance every step of the way. Through a bespoke combination of people and technology, OJO cultivates a deep understanding of individual needs and preferences, matching people with the right tools and trusted providers to help them become successful homeowners and unlock life’s possibilities.

As one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., OJO placed 29th on the Deloitte Tech Fast 500 and has made the Inc. 5000 two years running. To date, the company has raised more than $140 million to fuel its rapid growth. CEO and Founder, John Berkowitz, has been named EY Entrepreneur of the Year for Central Texas and a top CEO by the Austin Business Journal. OJO is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and has more than 700 employees globally.

About HousingWire

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches more than 70,000 newsletter subscribers daily and 1 million unique visitors each month and has more than 5,000 members and event attendees. Visit www.housingwire.com or www.solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.

CONTACT:

Name: Patrick Kearns

Email: pkearns@ojolabs.com