Surging OLED Display Industry to Set Stage for Pillar to Pillar Display Market Growth, Predicts Fact.MR

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, has published a report, which reveals that the global pillar to pillar display market is valued at US$ 36 million in 2022 and is set to balloon at a CAGR of 46.2% through 2032. The market is benefitting due to the surge in demand for smart displays in car cockpits that can allow access to auto-infotainment systems.



Owing to technological developments in the display market, demand for pillar to pillar displays, due to their high resolution and premium look, is expected to witness significant growth over the coming years.

With the rising usage of advanced infotainment systems and integration with ADAS systems for autonomous vehicles in car cockpits, connectivity and display requirements are skyrocketing.

Want A Detailed Understanding of Market Functioning? Request for a Sample Here –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7736

Increasing luxury vehicles penetration, rising sales of EVs, technological upgradation, product development, and rise in OEMs and aftermarkets are enabling the market to enjoy significant growth.

Connected car are the new norm in the automobile industry where we can connect our cars through the Internet via Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN). Increasing road accidents has become the primary factor for consumer demand for smart displays in cockpits. Pillar to pillar displays enhance automotive infotainment systems by providing detailed information on fuel status, navigation, and car condition, along with entertainment such as music and audio.

Research and development for these displays began in mid-2016 for LG, when the engineering team started looking for potential ways to integrate continuous and singular touchscreen displays into luxury vehicle cockpits. Through primary input and continuous research and innovation, the concept of pillar to pillar displays was finalized for prototyping.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global pillar to pillar display market is projected to grow 46X and reach US$ 1.65 billion by 2032.

The market will showcase growth at 20.6% CAGR between 2024 and 2032.

S display type dominated the market with 52% share in 2021.

Together, the Americas and EMEA are likely to represent 86% market share in 2022.

Sales of pillar to pillar displays are expected to increase at CAGRs of 42.3% and 46.3%, respectively, in APAC and the Americas.



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7736

Germany Pillar to Pillar Display Market Expected to Be Highly Lucrative

Germany is renowned around the world for its strong engineering in the automotive sector. German automobiles are highly preferred across Asia and the Americas. Innovation, dependability, safety, and design attributes make Germany the global top producer in the automotive industry.

Top-notch R&D infrastructure, fully-integrated industry value chain, and highly skilled workforce lead to a world-class vehicle environment. These attributes have enabled businesses to develop modern technology that fully meets the mobility needs of the future.

As the maturity of the German automotive industry enables room for innovation, pillar to pillar display is one such technology. The Germany P2P display market is expected to capture nearly 45% of the European market share by the end of 2032.

Segmentation of P2P Display Industry Research

By Display Type : S Type Displays V Type Displays C Type Displays L Type Displays

By Sales Channel : OEMs Aftermarket

By Region : Americas EMEA Asia Pacific



Competitive Landscape

Prominent P2P display manufacturers and technology developers are LG, Continental, and Denso.

LG Display recently entered into a collaboration with Mercedes to launch pillar to pillar displays in the market. LG Electronics has installed pillar to pillar displays in Mercedes-Benz EQS EV sedans.

recently entered into a collaboration with Mercedes to launch pillar to pillar displays in the market. LG Electronics has installed pillar to pillar displays in Mercedes-Benz EQS EV sedans. Continental has entered into a collaboration with one automobile company to launch their pillar to pillar displays in 2024. Denso also announced the launch of its in-house pillar to pillar display with a feature to prevent sunlight reflection, keeping cost in mind.

also announced the launch of its in-house pillar to pillar display with a feature to prevent sunlight reflection, keeping cost in mind. Leading car brands such as Audi Etron, Porsche, Ford, Honda, Cadillac, and many others are in talks about the installation of pillar to pillar displays in their vehicles to provide a luxurious experience to their customers.



Choose Quick and Secure PayPal Payment Mode to Get Full Access of This Report

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7736

Market Development

Pillar to pillar displays are at the developing stage as the commercialization of the product is yet to boom. Manufacturers such as Continental, LG, and Denso are leading the race to capture a significant market share through collaborations with leading automakers.

For example, LG collaborated with Mercedes for the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) Hyperscreen, to provide a top-notch look and unmatchable stability.

Similarly, Continental has entered into a partnership with a leading automaker to commercialise the product by 2024.

The market is expected to take a leap post-adoption by market leaders, while tier-2 car brands will be following the trend with the inclusion of pillar to pillar display OLED technology. The integration of pillar to pillar displays is estimated to have higher penetration across luxury vehicles as customers would be willing to pay more dollars for such advancements in automotive display systems.

The market will be highly consolidated with only a limited numbers of players operating in the space till 2026. However, it is anticipated that mass production and competitive pricing would lead to an increase in the number of market entrants after that.

Table of Content

1. Pillar to Pillar Display Market - Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Definition and Introduction

2.2. Market Taxonomy/ Research Scope

3. Market Background and Foundation Data

3.1. Global Automotive Sector Outlook

3.1.1. Automotive Sales Analysis

3.1.1.1. By Key Countries

3.1.1.2. By Vehicle Category

3.1.2. Automotive Y-o-Y Sales Growth Analysis

3.1.2.1. By Key Countries

3.1.2.2. By Vehicle Category

3.1.3. Automotive Fleet Analysis

3.1.3.1. By Key Countries

3.1.3.2. By Vehicle Category

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Automotive Smart Display Market - The global automotive smart display market is estimated at USD 7.5 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 12.4 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2032. Lighting is essential in automotive vehicles because it illuminates the vehicle path, allowing the driver to see the road.

Automotive Display System Market - Rapid developments for automotive display system and navigations systems, line up with the growing idea of a connected vehicle that has driven automotive display system to take centre stage in automobile designs. The automotive display system has been able to enhance and better facilitate the overall driving experience by offering more information to drivers and entertainment for the passengers.

OLED Display Market - Various features of OLED displays, such as light weight and flexible plastic substrates, are increasing its application in various electronic gadgets and significantly contributing to the growth of the global OLED display market. An organic light emitting diode (OLED) is an emissive electroluminescent layer of organic compound that emits light in response to an electric current.

AMOLED Displays Market - In recent years, adoption of smartphones and wearable devices has improved, which in turn, is driving the growth of the AMOLED displays market. AMOLED displays, these days, come with HD displays that offer clearer images. Active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) is an energy-efficient and rapidly-developing lighting technology in the display industry.

PMOLED Display Market - PMOLED displays are witnessing high demand due to the escalating growth of the wearables market and also due to increase in the usage of hand held devices market. PMOLED displays use a simple control scheme in which each line in the display is controlled sequentially.

About Us:



Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.



Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

