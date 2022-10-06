WHAT’S NEW & COMING SOON IN AMERICA’S FIRST RESORT DESTINATION

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Palm Beaches , a collection of 39 vibrant cities and towns that make up Palm Beach County, is a thriving destination of culture and spectacular natural beauty. Built on 125 years of genuine hospitality, it is a vibrant blend of people, cultures and coastal towns along 47 miles of palm-tree-lined golden beachfront waiting to be explored. Known as “America’s First Resort Destination,” The Palm Beaches was originally established for discerning leisure travelers in the late 1890s and today offers a vast array of accommodations and attraction options for the meetings, conventions and sports activities markets. Highlights and updates to this year’s newest projects and restorations include multi-million-dollar renovations at renowned resorts, fresh culinary concepts, and new transportation options to make traveling here easier than ever before. The Palm Beaches has experienced a rapid recovery from the pandemic and continues to uphold high standards of cleanliness and sanitation at all centers of tourism activity.

NEWSWORTHY DEVELOPMENTS

AK A Wes t P al m – West Palm Beach (Coming Soon – Fall 2022)

A 217-room upscale hotel residence catering to long-term guests will be opening its second Florida property this fall in West Palm Beach. The newly built six-story building is conveniently located within steps from the city’s bustling downtown. It will include 6,000 square feet of ground-floor retail, an indoor/outdoor lounge and bar that is accessible from the pool and deck, a state-of-the-art fitness center, meeting spaces, a pet spa, a private residence lounge space for AKA members and breathtaking water views. The new hotel residence will feature studio, one and two-bedroom layouts ranging from 351 square feet to over 840 square feet. All suites and residences will have a kitchen or kitchenette to cater to longer-stay guests. The AKA brand is known for specializing in accommodations designed for longer stays with exceptional business, wellness and lifestyle amenities and operates 10 hotels and hotel residences in New York City, Los Angeles, Miami, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., and London.

Banyan Cay Resort & Golf – West Palm Beach (Coming Soon – Fall 2022)

Banyan Cay Resort & Golf will become Florida’s first ‘Destination by Hyatt’ hotel and the first full-service Hyatt- branded property in Palm Beach County. This new-build luxury resort will boast an upscale West Indies style imagined by the leading hotel designers at Adache Architects. Guests will be treated to 150 oversized rooms and suites and a robust menu of amenities. These amenities include a lush spa inspired by West Indies rituals, three on- site restaurants, two pools, and 18 holes of golf designed by Jack Nicklaus. Banyan Cay’s premier location within minutes of downtown West Palm Beach enables guests to endless options for adventure, including world-class shopping districts and exquisite restaurants.

Amrit Ocean Resort & Residences – Singer Island (Early 2023)

Located on more than seven beachfront acres along Palm Beach County’s picturesque Singer Island, Amrit Ocean Resort & Residences is a new health-centric resort. It will offer first-class service along with a program combining Eastern well-being philosophies and western technology. Amrit’s team of personal wellness guides will create individualized journeys utilizing the resort’s 100,000 square feet of wellness amenities, including The Aayush Hydrothermal water therapy circuit; indoor/outdoor treatment rooms; float tank; IV, sound and light therapies; acupuncture; curated skincare featuring the super deluxe line of French products, Biologique Recherche; body therapies from around the globe; extensive hair and scalp rejuvenation program; an array of fitness classes; and arguably the most sophisticated, spa-centered Ayurvedic and yoga program in the United States. In addition, the resort will feature four food and beverage outlets, each focusing on health and wellness.

Mandari n O r i e ntal – Boca Raton (Late 2022)

Set to debut in Downtown Boca Raton in late 2022, the 158-room hotel will be Mandarin Oriental’s second property in Florida and seventh in North America. All rooms and suites will be designed with detail that is reflective of the Group’s oriental heritage and complimented with golf course or downtown views. The hotel will feature two rooftop pools; fine dining options, including its signature rooftop MO Bar + Lounge, and a Mandarin Oriental cake shop. Inspired by ancient Asian and European traditions, The Spa at Mandarin Oriental will offer holistic rejuvenation and relaxation, as well as a state-of-the-art fitness center. Golf legend Jack Nicklaus has begun redesigning the adjacent 18-hole golf course, located at the Via Mizner Golf & City Club, which includes a range of family-friendly features. Banqueting and meeting space will include a 4,500-square-foot ballroom and a variety of adaptable conference rooms.

W o od S p r in g S uites – West Palm Beach (Early 2023)

Business travelers, vacationers and other guests searching for an affordable extended stay property will enjoy the new WoodSpring Suites coming soon to West Palm Beach. The hotel will offer the comforts of home with the conveniences of an extended stay. Guest rooms will include an in-room kitchen, dining table and chairs, free WiFi, a flat-screen TV, and plenty of storage space. The property is conveniently located near Florida’s Turnpike and the area beaches, as well as must-see attractions including the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, Rapids Waterpark and Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society. It is also a short drive to the Palm Beach County Convention Center.

Hampton Inn by Hilton – Delray Beach (Early 2023)

The Hampton Inn by Hilton is set to open in the Pineapple Grove Arts District in early 2023. Designed for function and comfort, this four-story building will have 143 guest rooms, as well as a meeting space. Several other important hotel projects continue to take shape throughout the county, reaffirming the increasing confidence of investors in The Palm Beaches tourism economy.



RENOVATIONS AND EXPANSIONS



Th e C olony – Palm Beach (Now Open)

The historic design-forward property re-opened this fall after recently undergoing a full guest room and suite re- redesign with major design partners Kemble Interiors & Society Social. Guests will set their eyes on a new level of sophisticated Palm Beach Chic with the introduction of new decors, color schemes, fabrics and furniture. Taking inspiration from the hotel’s signature de Gournay wallpaper, rooms will reflect The Colony’s signature soft pinks, greens, and ocean blues, plus modern amenities mixed with vintage Palm Beach style. The new look includes custom furnishings by North Carolina-based Society Social, with fabrics exclusively by Schumacher. More custom de Gournay wallpaper can be found throughout the hotel.



Th e B oca R ato n T o w e r – Boca Raton (Coming Soon – Fall 2022)

The Boca Raton will soon emerge from the property’s $200 million phase one transformation by renowned architect firm Rockwell Group. The Tower the fully reimagined fifth “hotel within the hotel” on property, is anticipated to open this fall with 224 spacious suites, breathtaking vistas and activities for the whole family. Guests will experience flexible configurations, from connecting suites to entire floor takeovers. New luxury amenities such as Tower’s dedicated butlers will provide a range of services from the practical to the magical. For example, young guests enjoying an in-room movie can opt for a cinema snack delivery from one of two Tower Robot Butlers, Johnnie and Ethel, named after the monkey pets of the original owner and architect Addison Mizner. Located next to Tower is the brand-new Harborside Pool Club, a lakefront oasis featuring three pools, a 450-foot floating river, multiple water slides, luxury cabanas with personalized butler service, a Pool Bar, Banyan Bunch kids club, and more. Additional experiences include the redesigned 50,000 square-foot Spa Palmera and flavors ranging from Major Food Group's (Mario Carbone) all-new Italian concept Principessa Ristorante, The Flamingo Grill and Sadelle's, to MB Supper Club, which recreates the ambiance of the 1930s and 40s when high society frequented coveted establishments to drink, dine and enjoy live entertainment.



Jupiter Beach Resort – Jupiter (Mid–2023)

The luxurious beachfront resort will be undergoing renovations to complete the remaining guest rooms, in-house restaurant, Sinclair’s, and the spa. Guestrooms will be outfitted with modern wood and metal accents to contrast the gentle blue tones. While Sinclair’s is undergoing an exciting update, guests can enjoy the same service and menu at a new pop-up version of Sinclair’s. The resort’s renovation plans also include the spa to give it a fresh look that provides a calming and relaxing atmosphere for patrons.

Th e B r eakers – Palm Beach (Throughout 2023)

Recognized as one of America’s most iconic resorts, The Breakers Palm Beach has thrived for more than 125 years, in part, due to its devoted family ownership (heirs of founder Henry M. Flagler, circa 1896) and their commitment to ongoing revitalization throughout the property’s 140 acres. Each year, the organization invests an average of $25 million to carefully balance preservation and modernization, which includes the continuous evolution of the hotel’s grand, Italian Renaissance-inspired interiors. The Breakers partnered with Tihany Design in 2012, one of the world’s preeminent hospitality design ateliers and November 2022 commemorates the 10th anniversary of The Breakers- Tihany Design affiliation, which launched with the opening of HMF - a chic social club that pays tribute to the classic Palm Beach cocktail culture of the 50s and 60s. This project served as The Breakers’ first foray into transformative design, bridging the high life of past and present. Today, the collaboration is as energized as ever, with Tihany Design currently renovating Flagler Club’s 25 guestrooms and suites.



Th e Gulfstre a m , Lake Worth Beach (2024)

The city council has approved a $104 million renovation project for The Gulfstream Hotel in Lake Worth Beach, which opened in 1925 but has been vacant for nearly two decades. Restoration St. Louis has agreed to renovate the hotel building and include an adjacent structure with luxury rental units, a parking garage and a rooftop bar. Construction could begin soon, with an expected completion date in 2024.



EPICUREAN EXPERIENCES



The Salty Donut at The Square – West Palm Beach (Now Open)

The Salty Donut bakery specializes in chef-made, small-batch, craft donuts that rotate based on seasonality and artisanal coffee. Miami’s first and favorite artisanal donut shop will bring its craft donuts, innovative coffee program and quirky sense of community that it’s known and loved for to West Palm’s rapidly growing foodie scene.

TooJay’s Deli Bakery and Restaurant at The Royal Poinciana Plaza – Palm Beach (Now Open)

TooJays recently reopened its original restaurant location at The Royal Poinciana Plaza on Palm Beach Island. Moved to a more spacious placement within the plaza, the new location is 3,500 square feet with outdoor seating and elevated interior design features like white penny tile, nostalgic globe lights, and retro furnishings. Along with the reopening of the new location, TooJay’s is also launching new menu additions in partnership with TV personality Chef Eric Greenspan at all of their locations, including Palm Beach Island.

B a r 2 5 – Delray Beach (Now Open)

Bringing a new perspective on the gastropub, Bar 25 is now open in downtown Delray Beach serving modern American cuisine and inventive craft cocktails. Located steps from Atlantic Avenue, the 5,000-square-foot eatery is open daily for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch. With an aesthetic that straddles a cozy NY gastropub and a buzzy brasserie, this unpretentious neighborhood hangout pays serious attention to its menu from Executive Chef Walter Pytel. A Culinary Institute of America graduate, Pytel most recently spent 12 years at Fort Lauderdale’s award- winning Cafe Martorano. On weekends, Bar 25’s lively brunch features a DJ, bottomless mimosas and Bloody Mary’s, and stellar mid-day eats, including Bananas Fosters French Toast and Shrimp & Grits.

Mockingbir d – West Palm Beach (Now Open)

Inspired by iconic gathering places, Mockingbird is an intimate bar and lounge focused on bespoke classic and experimental cocktails alongside an elevated food menu by award-winning Chef Lindsay Autry. Located adjacent to THE REGIONAL, the sophisticated setting welcomes curious guests with moody decor and plush seating-the perfect place to enjoy a hand-crafted cocktail, meet up with friends, enjoy late-night conversations, and more.



Ela Curry Kitchen – Palm Beach Gardens (Now Open)

The greatly anticipated second concept by Flavor Builders Chef Pushkar Marathe and Partner Andy Dugard, Ela Curry Kitchen will showcase refined and culturally-focused cuisine from across India in a dynamic selection of street food and fresh, daring thali-style dishes. Located in The Shops of Donald Ross Village in Palm Beach Gardens, Ela Curry Kitchen brings authentic Indian fare to the growing culinary scene in North Palm Beach County.

S ixt y V ines – Boca Raton (Now Open)

Sixty Vines brings wine country to South Florida delivering wines from its 60 sustainable taps that offer the closest “from the barrel” tasting experience possible outside of the vineyard. Known as the winemaker’s restaurant, Sixty Vines reimagines wine culture with a come-as-you-are “pinkies down” environment where guests can “wine down” and explore varietals from the world’s best wine regions. Guests can expect the freshest ingredients, many sourced locally, in the seasonally inspired menu that pairs beautifully with wine, including plates perfect for sharing like charcuterie boards, seasonal proteins, pizzas, pasta and more. Guests can sustainably sip wines by the flight, glass, or reusable bottle from Sixty Vine’s wine tap system which not only ensures optimal taste by eliminating oxygen and maintaining proper temperatures, but it dramatically reduces environmental impact.

Lewis S t e a khous e – Jupiter (Now Open)

The newest addition to the Okeechobee Steakhouse enterprise, Lewis Steakhouse is an upscale high-end steakhouse that brings the true spirit of the area’s most iconic restaurant to Jupiter. Under the leadership of Executive Chef Jamie Steinbrecher, the menu is centered on the world-famous aged Prime steaks that the Lewis family is recognized for, with select signature items unique to Lewis Steakhouse. Both wine and cocktail connoisseurs can indulge in robust beverage offerings featuring a full bar highlighted by an array of domestic and international whiskies from both small and large distilleries, along with a renowned wine collection overseen by partner and Wine Director Christina Wishart.

B lackbird – Jupiter (Coming Soon – Fall 2022)

Created by 3 Amigos LLC partners Scott Frielich of Subculture Group, Angelo Abbenante of Lynora’s, Cleve Mash of Clematis Social, and executive chef Tim Nickey, this new modern Asian restaurant is nestled along Old Dixie Highway near the foursome’s popular Mexican emporium, PapiChulo Tacos, on U.S. 1 in Jupiter. The two-story, 5,500-square-foot space features 150 seats, three dining venues, and two vibe-led cocktail bars, including an alfresco setting on the second floor with expansive, southwesterly vistas of the Jupiter Lighthouse, Loxahatchee River, and beyond that guests can access inside or by an exterior staircase. Executive chef Tim Nickey, who has commandeered two of Miami’s most popular Asian kitchens—David Grutman’s Komodo and Jeffrey Chodorow’s China Grill—has prepared a gastronomic adventure that will transport diners to delicious dining locales around eastern and southeast Asia.

Bounce Sporting Club – Delray Beach (Early 2023)

Bounce Sporting Club, New York and Chicago’s leading luxury sports lounge will open its first Florida location in the heart of downtown Delray Beach at Delray Beach Market this coming spring. This addition will expand on the company’s commitment to providing first-in-market experiences, with unique food offerings, entertainment, and a premiere event space. Bounce Sporting Club Delray is poised to forever change the definition of a “sports bar” with the delivery of an unmatched entertainment experience. The luxury sports lounge will take up residence on the north side of Delray Beach Market located at 33 SE Third Avenue half a block south of Atlantic Avenue.

ARTS, CULTURE & ENTERTAINMENT

The Museum Club at The Wick – Boca Raton (Coming Soon – October)

The Wick Costume Museum has been transformed into a stunning new venue with 360-degree immersive video experiences, historic costume displays, dining and entertainment. Beginning in October, visitors can experience the exhibit on their own. Taking inspiration from the Van Gogh exhibit in Miami, the first exhibit pays homage to the Cockney Flower girl, highlighting all the leading ladies who have played her since her debut in George Bernard Shaw’s Pygmalion until 2018. An additional 50 costumes will be on display from the original Cecil Beaton 1956 Broadway wardrobe, including the well-known dress worn by Julie Andrews. The museum has always shared the historic wardrobes of many memorable characters in an educational and entertaining way and now they are taking it a step forward offering entrance to the exhibit, a 3-course meal, live entertainment and a Hat Room Experience.

The Norton Museum of Art : A Personal View on High Fashion & Street Style: Photographs from the Nicola Erni Collection, 1930s to Now and Joseph Stella: Visionary Nature – West Palm Beach (Coming Soon – October) The Norton Museum of Art will welcome two new exhibits starting this October. First, A Personal View on High Fashion & Street Style: Photographs from the Nicola Erni Collection, 1930s to Now (Oct. 8, 2022 – Feb. 12, 2023) will showcase highlights from the Nicola Erni Collection of unparalleled holdings that trace the origins and development of fashion and street photography. Followed by Joseph Stella: Visionary Nature (Oct. 15, 2022 – Jan. 15, 2023), co-organized by the Brandywine River Museum of Art and the High Museum of Art, Atlanta will debut at the Norton and focus on an underexamined facet of the artist’s career with a display of Stella’s paintings of the natural world.

Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens : Washi Transformed: New Expressions in Japanese Paper – Delray Beach (Nov. 5, 2022 – April 2, 2023)

A traveling exhibit, Washi Transformed: New Expressions in Japanese Paper, was curated by Los Angeles-based historian of Japanese art, Meher McArthur. On view to the public starting this fall, the exhibit features over 30 highly textured two-dimensional works, expressive sculptures, and dramatic installations that explore the astonishing potential of this traditional medium. In this exhibition, nine Japanese artists embrace the seemingly infinite possibilities of washi (Japanese paper), underscoring the unique stature this ancient art form has earned in the realm of international contemporary art. For more than one thousand years, Japan has produced some of the world’s finest paper. The breathtaking creativity of these artistic visionaries deepens our understanding of how the past informs the present, and how it can build lasting cultural bridges out of something as seemingly simple and ephemeral as paper. Washi Transformed spotlights work by nine contemporary Japanese artists, including Aoyama Hina, Horiki Eriko, Ibe Kyoko, Ikezaki Yoshio, Ishii Kakuko, Kimura Yuko, Nishimura Yuko, Tanaka Takaaki, and Yoshida Ayomi.

S un d y Village – Delray Beach (Mid 2023)

Sundy Village is currently being developed into a mixed-use, outdoor-centric, campus community totaling approximately 129,000-gross-square-feet of lifestyle retail, office space, and 267 subterranean parking spaces. Sundy Village will include the existing Sundy House property, a historic restaurant, boutique Inn, and event venue surrounded by a tropical garden, though the campus will feature modern food and beverage concepts, fitness/ wellness spaces, and two-plus acres of landscaped outdoor areas complementing the existing vibrant Atlantic Avenue.

N o r a – West Palm Beach (Early 2024)

Nora, made up of 72 parcels of land, will be developed in part by the same developer who brought Wynwood to Miami. The $520 million project will create restaurants, apartments, a mini department store and an unnamed luxury boutique hotel.

ATTRACTIONS

Marga r itavill e a t S e a – Riviera Beach (Now Open)

Recently opened, the newly unveiled 658-cabin cruise ship is a “Margaritaville” themed floating island oasis fit to accommodate nearly 1,700 passengers. Based out of the Port of Palm Beach, the cruise offers two and three-day cruises to Grand Bahama Island. Themed to Jimmy Buffet songs and lyrics, 11 restaurants feature fun names such as “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” “The Port of Indecision” and “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere,” while the main entertainment venue, “Stars on the Water Theatre” presents a Broadway-style show written and produced by Jimmy Buffet and Frank Marshall, inspired by Buffet’s Tales from Margaritaville book. Additional experiences include the Par-a-Dice Casino, St. Somewhere Spa, Parakeets Kid’s Club, several retail venues, and The Fins Up! fitness center and jogging path.

Cox Science Center and Aquarium : Dinosaur Explorer Exhibit – West Palm Beach (Now Open)

Visitors of the Cox Science Center and Aquarium will enjoy the new Dinosaur Explorer Exhibit (Now - April 9, 2023. Guests will journey through the wildest, wackiest, and most wonderous dinosaurs and examine human physiology through the lens of these magnificent creatures. Through a series of dynamic displays that feature advanced animatronic dinosaurs, authentic casts and actual fossils, and highly interactive hands-on activities, visitors will learn the science behind dinosaur adaptations and understand the connections humans share with our prehistoric predecessors. The exhibit is included in general Cox Science Center admission, which is $19.95 for adults, $15.95 for children 3-12, and $17.95 for seniors (ages 60+). FREE for members and children under 3.

Rapids Waterpark : New Dueling Water Coaster Ride – West Palm Beach (Coming 2023)

Rapids Waterpark, South Florida's largest water park, today announced the new ride coming in 2023 – MEGA MAYHEM, Dueling Water Coaster. The new attraction is designed and manufactured by ProSlide Technology Inc. and is its Dueling PIPELine Blast/Flying SAUCER20 model. Mega Mayhem will be the first dueling water coaster ride in the state of Florida and is one of six installed in the world. It will stand 54 feet tall and race 837 feet long per lane. This exhilarating one-of-a-kind racing dueling water coaster features two side-by-side flumes where riders speed down twists and high-banked turns as they are propelled uphill by a unique blast jet propulsion technology. Thrill seekers will compete to reach the finishing plunge first while experiencing drop and dive sensations along the way. Riders can see other racers speeding down the slide through open low-separator walls at a max speed of up to 22 mph.

EVENTS

West Palm Beach GreenMarket – West Palm Beach (October 1, 2022 – April 15, 2023)

The West Palm Beach GreenMarket will return this fall and will be bigger and better than ever, with 110 vendors. For the second consecutive year, the GreenMarket has been voted the “Best Farmers Market” in a USA TODAY 10 Best Readers’ Choice Poll. With a variety of new and returning vendors, the West Palm Beach GreenMarket provides the community access to local products and produce, and a friendly environment dedicated to supporting the southeast Florida agricultural community. New vendors include Chef Luc Authentic French Baked Goods, Edible Spreadable, Liquid Gold Honey, and Hideout Kava & Tea Bar, keeping on with this year’s theme of “Sweet Success.” Parking is available in public garages with an all-day weekend flat rate of $5 or free during market hours, encouraging anyone across The Palm Beaches to visit.

XII Federation of International Polo (FIP) World Polo Championship – Wellington (October 29 – November 6, 2022)

For the second time in 35 years, the XII Federation of International Polo (FIP) World Polo Championship will be held in the U.S. The International Polo Club in Wellington will be hosting the event and plans to promote cultural activities for the international visitors and their families. Anyone planning to visit The Palm Beaches can look forward to discovering the history of polo at the Museum of Polo and Hall of Fame, enjoying Florida’s outdoors at Okeeheelee Park and seeing the new exhibition at Palm Beach County’s main gallery, titled Contemporary Art of the Latin American Diaspora.

Palm Beach Food & Wine Festiva l – Palm Beach (December 8-11, 2022)

From a specialty Chef Welcome Party to celebrity Food Network stars grillin' and chillin' poolside, and from comfort food to 5- course dinners with premium wine pairings and Master Sommelier, this gastronomic experience hosts an unprecedented collection of talent for this four-day foodie festival. Residents and visitors alike will savor the many culinary creations, as master chefs mix, blend, and create culinary magic in an unmatched resort destination.

Delray Beach Open – Delray Beach (February 10-19, 2023)

The Delray Beach Open by VITACOST.com will be celebrating its 30th event in 2023 (Feb. 10-19 The Delray Beach stop on the global ATP Tour annually plays in front of over 60,000 fans in addition to reaching television audiences in over 50 countries over 10 days. The 10-day combined event will begin with an ATP Champions Tour team event opening weekend Feb. 10-12 featuring a field of the game’s legends. Singles and doubles main draw action for the ATP 250 event starts Monday, Feb. 13 and concludes with the ATP 250 finals on Sunday, Feb. 19.

Ultimate Week of Sports – Palm Beach County (February 17-26, 2023)

The Palm Beaches have become THE premier winter sports destination for a variety of sports fans and pro players. Each February The Palm Beach County Sports Commission and Discover The Palm Beaches host The Ultimate Week of Sports – six elite professional sports events in one week throughout Florida’s winter playground. This collection of high-level competition includes:

· Delray Beach Open Tennis ATP 250 - Delray Beach Tennis Center · Gauntlet of Polo - International Polo Club · Winter Equestrian Festival - Palm Beach International Equestrian Center

· Major League Baseball Spring Training - Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium

· Major League Baseball Spring Training - Ballpark of The Palm Beaches · T h e H ond a C l a ss i c P G A T OU R - P G A N a t i ona l R e s o r t ·

S unF es t – West Palm Beach (May 4-7, 2023)

SunFest, Florida’s largest waterfront music and art festival along Florida’s Intracoastal Waterway (extending along Flagler Drive) returns May 4-7, 2023. This annual event will have many bands performing, VIP experiences, delectable eats and a fireworks show. Past acts have included: Kendrick Lamar, Duran Duran, John Legend, Snoop Dogg, Train, Death Cab for Cutie, Pitbull, Nick Jonas, Billy Idol, Ice Cube, Keith Urban, Bebe Rexha and more.

TRANSPORTATION

Town of Palm Beach Marina – Palm Beach (Now Open)

After a nearly two-year, $40 million renovation, the city-owned marina has added the 250-foot-long Royal Palm dock, with slips for 10 superyachts, to better match the upscale look of nearby Worth Avenue. The new marina marks a decisive turning point, one that will see Palm Beach compete with Fort Lauderdale and Miami for the yachting scene.

Brightline – Boca Raton & Orlando (Coming Soon)

The high-speed passenger rail service, which resumed in November 2021 between Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach will be unveiling a Boca Raton station in November 2022, with an Orlando station expected to open in 2023. Brightline and Discover The Palm Beaches continue their marketing partnership, which placed The Palm Beaches brand, front and center throughout the nation’s most advanced rapid rail service network.

Palm Beach International Airport – West Palm Beach

Travelers voted Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) as the 8th Best Domestic Airport in the renowned Travel + Leisure Magazine 2021 World’s Best Awards. For the 5th year in a row, PBI ranked in the top 10 Best Domestic Airports category for access, check-in/security, restaurants/bars, shopping and design. Anticipated updates include:

U P CO MIN G A I R LI N E SE R V I C E :

Air Canada

·Montreal (YUL) launches October 30, 2022 ·Toronto (YYZ) launches October 30, 2022 ·

Allegiant Airlines

·Knoxville (TYS) launches November 18, 2022 ·Minneapolis (MSP) launches October 6, 2022 ·

American Airlines

·Chicago (ORD) launches November 3, 2022 ·

Breeze Airways

·Akron/Canton (CAK) launches October 6, 2022 ·Charleston (CHS) launches October 6, 2022 Columbus (CMH) launches October 7, 2022

·Norfolk (ORF) launches October 7, 2022

Delta

·Detroit (DTW) launches December 17, 2022 ·Minneapolis (MSP) launches October 8, 2022 ·

Frontier Airlines

·Atlanta (ATL) launches November 5, 2022 ·Denver (DEN) launches November 6, 2022 ·Islip (ISP) launches November 5, 2022 ·Trenton (TTN) launches November 5, 2022 ·

JetBlue

·Los Angeles (LAX) launches December 25, 2022 ·Providence (PVD) launches October 6, 2022 ·

Spirit Airlines

·Atlantic City (ACY) launches December 15, 2022 ·

United Airlines

·Chicago (ORD) launches October 30, 2022 ·Houston (IAH) launches October 30, 2022 ·Washington (IAD) launches October 30, 2022

For a complete listing of direct non-stop air service to Palm Beach International Airport, visit https://www.pbia.org/airservice/ .





