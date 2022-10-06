U.S. Department of Defense Awards Valiant Spot on $1.3B Navy Training Systems Support IDIQ

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valiant Integrated Services announced today that it has been awarded a position on the potential five-year, $1.31 billion contract to help the U.S. Navy operate and maintain training systems under the Fielded Training Systems Support (FTSS) V indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ). Valiant has been supporting FTSS efforts for over a decade.



On this contract, Valiant will provide sustainment services and training requirements in support of fielded training systems to include training simulator contractor operation and maintenance services, contractor instructional services, training simulator relocations, training systems management, in-service engineering office support, spares/product support, and other related support services for The Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division. These tasks will be performed at U.S. Marine Corps and Navy installations nationwide.

“As a leader in training support services, it’s an honor to be selected for this IDIQ and continue our partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense,” Dan Corbett, Chief Executive Officer of Valiant, said. “We are proud to empower the Navy’s mission of recruiting, training, equipping, and organizing to deliver combat ready forces that will win conflicts and wars while maintaining security and deterrence through sustained forward presence.”

Valiant empowers the world's most critical missions by training, equipping, protecting, sustaining, and supporting those who serve. Valiant's 5,000 employees enable government departments and agencies, global peacekeepers, relief workers, and disaster response teams to complete their missions efficiently and effectively in some of the most complex environments worldwide. Valiant is based in Herndon, Va., and deploys expertise for customers in the areas of Training, Simulation, and Readiness; Engineering and Analysis; Logistics and Sustainment; Mission and Contingency Operations; and Operations, Maintenance, and Management. For more information, visit www.onevaliant.com, and follow Valiant on LinkedIn or Facebook.

