Green Check Verified Partners with Southern Chautauqua to Strengthen Cannabis Business Compliance

BONITA SPRINGS, FL, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Check Verified (GCV), the leading fintech provider of compliant cannabis banking solutions and services, announced today its partnership with Southern Chautauqua Federal Credit Union (SCFCU). Together, SCFCU will enlist GCV to launch Flora, the credit union’s newly formed cannabis banking program.

This partnership aims to improve integrated compliance for financial institutions and cannabis-related businesses in Chautauqua County. GCV will extend key components of monitoring for marijuana-related business and workflow solutions to automate license verification and monitoring for violations, negative news, and other compliance red flags.

“As the cannabis industry continues to grow, organizations like SCFCU are the ones making sure that these businesses have the banking services required to be successful,” said Paul Chesek, Chief Growth Officer at GCV. “We’re excited to get started with SCFCU on their journey. Together, we can make significant strides to improve compliance for financial institutions and cannabis-related businesses.”

“Southern Chautauqua Federal Credit Union strives to be the resource in our community that services the underserved. We quickly realized that there was a disparity in banking services available to the cannabis industry and rose to the occasion creating this program after months of research and development. We are so excited to be partnering with Green Check Verified on this venture as they have made the entire process from start to finish so easy for us. We look forward to helping our community grow in this market,” said Lindsay Hubbard, Chief Compliance Officer at Southern Chautauqua Federal Credit Union.

About Green Check Verified

Green Check Verified (GCV) offers a suite of compliant regulatory banking technology solutions and advisory services for financial institutions. Founded in 2017 by a team of technology, banking, and regulatory experts, we focus on the intersection between community banking and the emerging legal cannabis industry. Their goal is to provide the services and technology needed to connect these two industries in compliant and profitable ways. For more information about Green Check Verified, visit www.greencheckverified.com.

About Southern Chautauqua Federal Credit Union

Southern Chautauqua Federal Credit Union was chartered in December of 1953, and is a member owned financial institution with just over $130M in assets and serving over 17,000 members throughout Chautauqua County in Western New York. Southern Chautauqua Federal Credit Union is committed to providing its members with the professional financial services they have come to expect. It will use its resources wisely and be held accountable to its members. For more information, please email flora@665-7000.com





