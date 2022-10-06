GeoVax to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

ATLANTA, GA, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), a biotechnology company specializing in developing human vaccines and cancer immunotherapies, today announced that its Chairman & CEO, David Dodd, will present at the Midcap Rodeo: Windy City Roundup 2022 in Chicago, IL and at the LD Micro Main Event XV in Los Angeles, CA.

Microcap Rodeo: Windy City Roundup 2022

Chicago, IL, October 11-13, 2022

Presentation Date: Wednesday, October 12

Time: 10:30 AM CDT

For more information, please visit the event webpage here.

LD Micro Main Event XV

Los Angeles, CA, October 25-27, 2022

Presentation Date: Wednesday, October 26

Time: 9:30 AM PDT

For more information, including links to view presentations virtually, please visit the event webpage here

About GeoVax



GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancer using novel proprietary platforms. GeoVax’s product pipeline includes two ongoing Phase 2 clinical trials of GEO-CM04S1 for COVID-19 as a universal booster vaccine to mRNA vaccines authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and as a primary vaccine for use in immunocompromised patients. In addition to GEO-CM04S1 for COVID-19, GeoVax is developing GEO-CM02 as a pan-coronavirus vaccine. The Company is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of Gedeptin® for treatment of head and neck cancer. Gedeptin® has been granted orphan drug status by the FDA. Additional research and development programs include preventive vaccines against Zika Virus, hemorrhagic fever viruses (Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa) and malaria, as well as immunotherapies for multiple solid tumors. The Company’s portfolio of wholly owned, co-owned, and in-licensed intellectual property stands at 115 granted or pending patent applications spread over 24 patent families.

For additional information about GeoVax, visit our website: www.geovax.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Rich Cockrell

CG Capital

404-736-3838

govx@cg.capital