Baffle Earns 2022 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award for Best Data Security Solution

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baffle today announced that the Baffle Data Protection Service (DPS) was recognized as the Data Security Solution of the Year in the 6th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards. Baffle DPS helps organizations mitigate cloud data breach risk and enables privacy-preserving analytics by seamlessly de-identifying sensitive data in the cloud.



The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards recognize innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including cloud security, threat detection, risk management and fraud prevention. This year’s program attracted more than 4,100 nominations from around the world. Baffle was recognized alongside leading companies in other cybersecurity categories, including CrowdStrike, Mastercard, Mandiant and Palo Alto Networks.

Baffle is the only company that can protect the entire modern data pipeline. The company’s no-code, simple-to-deploy platform takes a data-centric approach at cloud scale without any application changes or a significant performance impact. Baffle supports on-premises, hybrid and cloud deployments, and is available in Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform and IBM Cloud.

“Baffle turns the traditional approach to data protection on its head,” said Ameesh Divatia, co-founder and CEO of Baffle. “Baffle is integral to securing the data analytics pipeline allowing data-driven businesses to build security from the ground up, by protecting sensitive data at the field-level as soon as new data is created, and then transported and processed. This award is a testament to the commitment of our team and Baffle’s vision for responsible digital information sharing and putting an end to the continuous cycle of data and privacy breaches.”

Baffle has experienced triple growth over the past year as the company protects more than 100 billion records across highly regulated industries, including a Fortune 25 industrial conglomerate, a SaaS vendor that serves 75% of the Fortune 500 and a leading European financial services provider. Baffle’s solutions are trusted by some of the largest, most complex enterprises to help ensure data is protected no matter where it resides or how it is used.

Baffle protects data in the cloud via a “no code” and “low code” data-centric security approach. The solution provides universal data protection to secure data wherever it lives and as it is consumed in distributed data environments. Companies can control who can see what data with this security layer with no performance impact on the user experience. Proven in large-scale environments, only the Baffle Data Protection Service de-identifies sensitive information on the fly as it is processed in the cloud. With no application changes, security teams can move in lockstep with business initiatives to move more data and workload to the cloud faster. Investors include Celesta Venture Capital, National Grid Partners, Lytical Ventures, Nepenthe Capital, True Ventures, Greenspring Associates, Clearvision Ventures, Engineering Capital, Triphammer Venture, ServiceNow Ventures, Thomvest Ventures and Industry Ventures. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

