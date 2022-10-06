Spree3D Releases the MyDubble™ App for Fashionistas to Instantly Wear True-to-Life Digital Fashion via Personalized Metaverse Experiences

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spree3D, a technology company specializing in hyperreal avatar experiences, debuts the MyDubble app in beta on the Apple App Store. MyDubble is a video studio powered by Spree3D's photoreal avatar platform — enabling digital storytelling for personalized fashion experiences. Create MyDubble videos starring the user's digital twin walking an exotic runway at a music festival, posting in Paris or Tokyo, and much more.

MyDubble offers fashion brands a fun creator platform targeted at digital natives, where anyone can instantly model virtualized apparel and share with friends as glamorous fashion videos. Integrating photoreal fashion Dubbles into a video studio, MyDubble offers partners a "phygital" fashion opportunity that rises above the noise, allowing users to explore digital fashion in their social content and purchase physical items.

How MyDubble Works:

Creating a MyDubble video is as easy as 1-2-3.

Create the Dubble from a quick phone scan. Pick the Dubble's outfit out of a growing catalog of original designs. Pick Dubble's setting from a selection of lifestyle scenes.

That's all it takes to create a fantastical fashion video starring the custom Dubble.

Download MyDubble in the Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/mydubble/id1554358760

MyDubble turbocharges community building. Creators pick fashion apparel in the app to feature in MyDubble posts. Partners can launch metaverse fandoms populated with photoreal fan avatars. A "dubbled" fan base offers new engagement, merchandise, and analytic opportunities.

"Our vision starts with allowing anyone to be on the inside of beautiful fashion experiences. By taking a photorealistic approach, we can automate a key category of social content promotions, expanding the reach of brands to a much larger creator audience," says Bob Davidson, CEO at Spree3D. "Photorealistic Dubbles are game changers that create new promotional, revenue, and partner opportunities."

MEDIA ASSETS HERE: https://bit.ly/3BS4CA6

ABOUT SPREE3D:

Founded in 2020, Spree3D is the brainchild of Bob Davidson — a pioneer in digital entertainment (who founded Blizzard Entertainment and launched World of Warcraft), and Lisa Park — a global fashion entrepreneur. Our vision is to allow anyone to be in fabulous fashion experiences. Spree3D has delivered the first Hyperreal Avatar Studio — virtualizing humans and apparel for avatar adventure videos. The MyDubble app provides a new way to socialize digital fashion, enabling instant avatar communities that create and share fantasy fashion videos. With MyDubble, users can Be In It — with a few clicks, fans can be in a fashion post and personalize it to make it their own.

