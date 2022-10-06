Huloop and Wizeline Partner to Provide No-Code Intelligent Automation for Business Optimization

AUBURN, Calif. and SAN FRANCISO, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HuLoop Automation (HuLoop), a fast-growing provider of AI-powered intelligent automation, announced today a partnership with Wizeline, Inc. (Wizeline), a global technology services provider that builds seamless, scalable digital solutions, to offer no-code automation capabilities in two fast-growing sectors: intelligent automation for retailers and software test automation. Wizeline’s expertise in end-to-end delivery, combined with HuLoop’s all-in-one, no-code automation platform, enables fast deployment and seamless integration with existing IT systems and processes.



“Many industries, like retail, are still faced with challenges from operating on legacy technologies; a simple no-code approach to automation can enable businesses to adopt automated processes quickly and help them stay competitive,” said Aníbal Abarca, CTO of Wizeline. “HuLoop’s comprehensive array of automation capabilities are impressive, and we are excited to partner with them to complement our portfolio of retail solutions and expand our software testing services business.”

HuLoop offers an enterprise-wide, no-code hyperautomation platform with capabilities like robotic process automation (RPA), business process automation (BPA), intelligent document processing (IDP), intelligent data automation (IDA) and software test automation (STA). The company positions itself as a one-stop shop for enterprises in key industries such as retail, wholesale distribution, CPG, and banking. The company empowers various enterprises across the automation maturity curve, with its no-code intelligent automation capabilities, for profitable revenue growth, improved customer service, increased productivity and cost savings.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with one of the fastest growing technology services providers around the world,” said Todd P. Michaud, HuLoop’s President & CEO. “Our partnership with Wizeline recognizes that no matter how innovative and functional our technology may be, clients need to augment the software and their internal teams with know-how and domain expertise to ensure that they get the expected benefits from the solution.”

Forrester predicts that the RPA market will grow to $22 billion by 2025 as rapid digitization forces more companies to embrace automation to fuel business transformation.1 Sophisticated intelligent automation platforms, with democratizing features like no-code interfaces, will be crucial for enterprises looking to integrate RPA and similar technologies into a broader automation fabric that enables digital differentiation and optimization.

Wizeline has a diversified technology services business that enables companies of all sizes to achieve faster innovation cycles by delivering domain expertise around strategy, design, architecture, development, cloud, DevOps, integration services and more. The company offers robust nearshore delivery centers in the Americas with teams of creative and entrepreneurial technologists around the world. The partnership with HuLoop allows Wizeline to deliver advanced automation for retail clients as well as software test automation to customers across industries.

To learn more about the HuLoop-Wizeline partnership, visit https://huloop.ai/partner/wizeline/ .

