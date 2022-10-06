Global Grass-fed Beef Market Size Poised to Cross US$13.3 Bn in Revenue by 2025 End

London, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surpassing the global valuation of around US$10.7 Bn in the year 2020, global grass-fed beef market is all set for over 1.2x expansion through 2025. Demonstrating stable growth of nearly 4.4% during 2021 – 2025, the grass-fed beef market is likely to exceed the valuation worth US$13.3 Bn toward the end of forecast period. The recently published report of Fairfield Market Research expects global grass-fed beef market to pursue steady growth in the near future, majorly attributing the same to the flourishing trend of cleaner meat consumption. The market will continue to reap a significant benefit from the growing awareness regarding the potential health hazards of the excessive usage of antibiotics on reared livestock. The escalating demand for clean and healthy meat will thus heighten the prospects of grass-fed beef market. Apart from the role of food regulatory bodies, the concerned legislation reforms, and regulatory frameworks remain instrumental to the performance of grass-fed beef market, says the report.

Key Research Insights

Global demand for grass-fed beef likely to experience stable growth of 4.4% during forecast period

Grass-fed beef sales in North America to see 5% growth by 2025 end

Raw meat variant remains dominant over its processed counterpart, whereas conventional grass-fed beef represents more than 75% market share





Insights into Segmental Analysis

Retail stores are likely to play a vital role in the establishment and progress of grass-fed beef market. Demand surge, especially across the developed regional markets, will be underpinned by the mounting sales across retail, as well as the proliferating uptake by the QSR sector. The popularizing ready-to-eat category across retail remains responsible for an expanding shelf space of clean-label products, which also include grass-fed beef and beef products. This is expected to bolster the sales further. As far as the QSR is concerned, grass-fed beef has gradually been entering the restaurant and café menus, which indicates a highly lucrative opportunity arising in the grass-fed beef market.

Key Report Highlights

Surging consumer interest in clean-label, safer meat products will continue to retain the momentum of grass-fed beef sales

Increasing accessibility and availability of gourmet meat products as a healthier meat alternative will boost sales for the market

Market to gain from unprecedented expansion of retail industry, and the influx of business opportunities arising in hospitality sector



Insights into Regional Analysis

Grass-fed beef market in North America is projected to display a healthy growth trajectory during the period of assessment. The region will reportedly see around 5% growth, clearly attributing to the fact that beef has been an integral part of the North Americans’ routine diet. The largest beef consuming population, and a notably thriving clean meat movement across the region are likely to offer a collective impetus to the grass-fed beef market here, says the report. The highest-potential market positioning of North America will also be upheld by a larger consumer mass recently seeking antibiotic- and hormone-free meat varieties on the market. The grass-fed beef market prospects in the region will remain upbeat in the light of a rapidly expanding ready-to-eat category across retail. The export-import analysis reveals that the US will remain among the top importers, whereas Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina remain the key producers, besides the US. Collectively with Latin America, North America represents more than 71% of the overall market revenue.

Grass-fed Beef Market – Key Players

Perdue Farms, Inc, Hormel Foods Corporation, Conagra Brands, Inc, JBS SA, Inc, Pre Brands LLC, Teys Australia Pty Ltd, Meyer Natural Food, The Asian New Zealand Meat Company (ANZCO), Verde Farms, and Australian Agricultural Company Limited constitute some of the leading companies spearheading the competition landscape of global grass-fed beef market.

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021 – 2025 Market Size in 2020 US$10.7 Bn Estimated Market Size in 2025 US$13.3 Bn CAGR 4.40% Key Players Pre Brands LLC, Conagra Brands, Inc., Verde Farms, Hormel Foods Corporation, JBS SA, Perdue Farms, Inc, Teys Australia Pty Ltd, Australian Agricultural Company Limited, Meyer Natural Food, The Asian New Zealand Meat Company (ANZCO)

Market Segmentation

Product Type Coverage

Raw Cuts Ground/Minced

Processed Roasted & Precooked Cured Meat Canned







Nature Coverage

Organic

Conventional

Sales Channel Coverage

Direct

Retail Hypermarket/Supermarket Departmental Stores Speciality Stores Independent Small Grocery Stores Online Channel







Leading Companies

Conagra Brands, Inc

Pre Brands LLC

Hormel Foods Corporation

JBS SA

Perdue Farms, Inc

Teys Australia Pty Ltd

Meyer Natural Food

Australian Agricultural Company Limited

Verde Farms

The Asian New Zealand Meat Company (ANZCO)

Geographical Coverage

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Report Inclusions

Market Estimates and Forecast

Market Dynamics

Industry Trends

Competition Landscape

Technology-wise Analysis

Application-wise Analysis

Region-wise Analysis

Country-wise Analysis

Key Trends Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

