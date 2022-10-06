Changes of the Management Board of A/S Delfi

English Estonian

The Supervisory Board of A/S Delfi decided to elect Mr. Filips Lastovskis and Mrs. Maira Meija as the new members of the Management Board from 20th October 2022. Their CVs are enclosed to the stock exchange release. The mandates of Mr. Ingus Bērziņš and Mr. Anatolijs Golubovs were not extended.

Starting from 20 October 2022, the Management Board of A/S Delfi will be as follows: Konstantins Kuzikovs (the Chairman of the Board), Filips Lastovskis and Maira Meija.

A/S Delfi’s 100% shareholder is AS Ekspress Grupp.

Delfi Latvia has been recognised as the most trustworthy and most beloved news media brand in Latvia, with more than 800 thousand monthly users DELFI is a leading news media channel in Latvia, in both languages - Latvian and Russian.

Mari-Liis Rüütsalu

AS Ekspress Grupp

Chairman of the Management Board

+372 512 2591

mariliis.ryytsalu@egrupp.ee

AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading media group in the Baltic States whose key activities include web media content production, publishing of newspapers and magazines and provision of printing services in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Ekspress Grupp that launched its operations in 1989 employs almost 1600 people, owns leading web media portals in the Baltic States and publishes the most popular daily and weekly newspapers as well as the majority of the most popular magazines in Estonia.

Attachments