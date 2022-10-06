Global Food 3D Printing Market to Reach $15.1 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global food 3D printing market generated $226.2 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $15.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 52.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Download Free Report Sample (280 Pages PDF with Insights) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8952

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $226.2 million Market Size in 2031 $15.1 billion CAGR 52.8% No. of Pages in Report 280 Segments Covered Ingredient, end-user, technologies, and region. Drivers Rise in demand for gourmet food Increase in the use of 3D printers in plant-based meat alternatives Opportunities Rapid adoption of healthy lifestyle among people Increase in focus on the development of nutritionally customized foods for enhanced health benefits Restrains Limitations in processing different ingredients Scarcity of food ingredients

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the growth of the global food 3D printing market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.

Lockdowns resulted in the closure of various manufacturing facilities, including those of 3D food printers, which adversely impacted the growth of the market.

In addition, closure of hotels, restaurants, and resorts which decreased the demand for food 3D printing.

Furthermore, shortage of workforce and essential raw materials due to disruption in trade barriers further aggravated the growth of the market. These restrictions were imposed by the government to curb the spread of the virus during the pandemic.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global food 3D printing market based on ingredient, end-user, technologies, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on ingredient, the carbohydrates segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than one-fifths of the global market. On the other hand, the dough segment is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the proteins segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 55.4% during the forecast period.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire Here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/8952

Based on end-user, the commercial segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than two-thirds of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The government segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 54.3% during the forecast period.

Based on technologies, the extrusion-based printing segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 53.6% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across Europe held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 55.2% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions of the market such as North America, Asia-Pacific, and North America.

The key players analysed in the global food 3D printing market report include Natural Machines, Systems and Materials Research Corporation, byFlow B.V., Print4taste GmbH, Barilla G. e R. Fratelli S.p.A, BeeHex, Modern Meadow, Dovetailed, 3Desserts Graphiques, 3D Systems, Inc., Redefine Meat Ltd., NOVAMEAT, Aniwaa Pte. Ltd, TNO, Shiyin Technology Co., Ltd.

Enquire for Customization with Detailed Analysis of COVID-19 Impact in Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/8952

The report analyzes these key players in the global food 3D printing market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of " Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.