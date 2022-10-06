Gordian Appoints New President, Kris Gorriarán

Greenville, SC, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordian, the leading provider of unrivaled insights, robust technology and expert services for all phases of the building lifecycle, announced today the appointment of Kris Gorriarán as President. Gorriarán joins Gordian from Fluke Health Solutions (FHS) where, for the past six years, she served as President. While Gorriarán was at the helm of FHS, another Fortive operating company, she led the business to consistently deliver strong business results, as well as high levels of customer, partner and employee satisfaction.

“I have enormous pride in the business and culture that my leadership team and employees have developed together at FHS, as well as the meaningful impact we have made in the healthcare market,” Gorriarán states. “It is my honor to join another successful and high-growth Fortive operating company. I have already hit the ground running with Gordian’s ambitious, customer-focused team.”

Gorriarán is a serial growth business leader. Prior to leadership of FHS, Gorriarán was VP of Marketing at Tektronix, a Fortive company. She has also held executive leadership roles in entrepreneurial settings including two early-stage companies, Sprig Health and Clarity Visual Systems. Gorriarán also served for over a decade in several leadership roles with Xerox Corporation in United States and European Operations.

Gorriarán is a native Oregonian with strong community ties, and she served for many years as Board President of Boys and Girls Aid in Portland. She holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Applied Economics and Business from the University of Oregon.

“Kris is a structured leader with a strong appetite for pursuing growth opportunities in the market through innovative business models and go-to-market strategies. She inspires her teams with a clear and compelling vision, a high level of collaborative engagement with all stakeholders, and an ability to create an empowered, agile, and focused organizational culture,” says William Pollak, Group President of Fortive’s Facility and Asset Lifecycle Group. “Given the significant growth opportunities ahead of Gordian, we are delighted to have her assume the helm of the organization.”

About Gordian

Gordian (www.gordian.com) is the leading provider of unrivaled insights, robust technology and expert services for all phases of the building lifecycle. A pioneer of Job Order Contracting, Gordian’s solutions also include proprietary RSMeans data and Facilities Intelligence Solutions. From planning to design, procurement, construction and operations, Gordian’s solutions help clients maximize efficiency, optimize cost savings and increase building quality.