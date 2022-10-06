BeniCaros Wins Nutrition Industry Executive 2022 Immune Health Award

WAGENINGEN, the Netherlands, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NutriLeads BV announced today that its patented immune health ingredient BeniCaros® has won the 2022 Nutrition Industry Executive award for the Immune Health category. Each year the publication honors “the most cutting-edge and advanced natural branded nutritional ingredients backed by science.”



A panel of five health and nutrition experts evaluated nominated products in several categories based on the following criteria:

Product Research/Evidence/Bioavailability

Sustainability/Traceability/Certifications (if applicable)

Consumer Need

The “Impressiveness Factor”

“We are gratified to receive this honor,” said Joana Carneiro, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of NutriLeads. “This award reflects the hard work and dedication of everyone at NutriLeads and our trusted partners.”

BeniCaros is a soluble prebiotic carrot fiber known as RG-I (Rhamnogalacturonan-I) that trains the immune system to respond faster when challenged. BeniCaros has a unique dual mode of action prepares innate immune cells for a heightened state of readiness and selectively increases beneficial gut microorganisms and their metabolites that support immune responses.

Peer-reviewed clinical research shows that 300 mgs. daily of BeniCaros accelerated protective immune responsiveness, reduced airway symptom severity (20-33%) and duration (25-43%) and minimized the impact on quality of life following a controlled challenge with a common cold virus.

The awards panel praised BeniCaros for its strong scientific support.

“BeniCaros is safe to use and can easily be consumed on a daily basis by a wide range of consumers. It is well sourced and characterized from field to point of use. The supporting scientific and clinical research documents are of very good quality and help substantiate a structure function claim that the ingredient can support the immune system.”

– Yair Steve Henig, Ph.D., Chief Science Officer, Caligenix, Founder of Henig Consulting

“I like this novel nutraceutical from carrot pomace, with two human clinical studies demonstrating effectiveness in immune health, with concurrent prebiotic benefits.”

– Gene Bruno, MS, MHS, RH(AHG) – Senior Director of Product Innovation, Twinlab Consolidation Corporation

Ruud Albers, Ph.D., NutriLeads founder and Chief Scientific Officer, will present clinical research demonstrating the effectiveness of BeniCaros at 11:00am on November 2 at the SupplySide West Supplier Presentation Theater, booth #3077, in the exhibition hall at Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas. His presentation is titled, “Meeting Post-Pandemic Consumer Demands in Immune Health.” NutriLeads will also showcase BeniCaros at display #3876 on November 2 and 3.

About NutriLeads BV

NutriLeads is a private company developing natural, plant-derived ingredients that are scientifically and clinically proven to strengthen human health. The company’s proprietary technology platform is based on naturally bioactive fibers known as RG-I (Rhamnogalacturonan-I) found in select crops. The company’s first product BeniCaros has won several awards for research and innovation. NutriLeads is developing other products to protect the gut barrier and improve metabolic health through gut microbiome modulation. For more information, visit NutriLeads and BeniCaros .

Contact:

David Walsh

Communications Consultant

1-651-503-8248

david.walsh@nutrileads.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/624dad98-6acc-4dce-8926-e83e5e53bb80