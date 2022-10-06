Sectigo Wins 2022 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award for Overall Encryption Solution Provider of the Year

ROSELAND, NJ, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sectigo®, a global leader in digital certificates and automated Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM), today announced it was named Overall Encryption Solution Provider of the Year in the 2022 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards. The awards, hosted by leading market intelligence firm Tech Breakthrough, highlight the world’s best information security companies, products, and people.

A panel of senior-level, experienced cybersecurity professionals, including journalists, analysts, and technology executives, selected Sectigo from more than 4,100 nominations worldwide.

“It’s an honor to win a CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award for the second year in a row for our innovative approach to enabling encryption. From authenticating machine-to-machine interactions to confirming the digital identity of employees accessing business networks and services, managed certificates are part of every secure interaction in today’s digital enterprises,” said Jason Soroko, Head of Product, Sectigo. “The challenge for enterprise IT leaders lies in managing and governing the lifecycles of every single digital certificate deployed. Sectigo’s identity-first security solution provides enterprises with an automated way to secure and govern digital identities at scale.”

Sectigo is a trusted security and encryption partner for some of the world's largest organizations. With over 20 years of experience establishing digital trust, Sectigo is one of the longest-standing and largest Certificate Authorities (CAs) with more than 700,000 customers, and its team has issued and enabled enterprises to manage over a billion digital certificates deployed across the globe.

The company’s recent market-disrupting move to become an identity-first security CLM solution allows enterprises to manage the lifecycles of certificates issued by Sectigo and other CAs within its flagship cloud-based product Sectigo Certificate Manager (SCM). With this announcement, Sectigo is focused on providing the interoperability and openness CISOs and their teams need to reduce complexity, consolidate, and to drive further automation with critical cybersecurity functionality.

Sectigo SCM provides customers with complete visibility and full digital certificate lifecycle control, enabling the rapid deployment, revocation, and replacement of any public or private public key infrastructure (PKI) certificate, all from a single "pane of glass" platform. It also automates tasks, enforces compliance and control, minimizes person-hours, scales up to manage billions of certificates, and offers integrations with leading technology providers and advanced automation capabilities to fit in every IT environment.

Sectigo’s position as a CA, a CLM solution provider, and a web security provider means that enterprises that invest in Sectigo’s identity management suite have access to an ecosystem that can handle all their PKI-related needs. Unlike other providers in the space, Sectigo’s capabilities cover the process from issuance to management and beyond, which allows SCM to facilitate both legacy and emerging use cases with ease.

Sectigo previously won this award in 2021. Earlier this year, the company won two Global InfoSec Awards 2022 from Cyber Defense Magazine for Editor’s Choice Security Company of the Year and Cutting Edge in Enterprise Security. Sectigo was a Gold Winner for New Security Software Product-Service of the Year in the 2021 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards, and it won the 2020 RemoteTech Breakthrough Award for Authentication Management Solution of the Year and the 2019 IoT Device Security Solution of the Year in the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards.

About Sectigo

Sectigo is a leading provider of digital certificates and automated Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions - trusted by the world’s largest brands. Its cloud-based universal CLM platform issues and manages the lifecycles of digital certificates issued by Sectigo and other Certificate Authorities (CAs) to secure every human and machine identity across the enterprise. With over 20 years of experience establishing digital trust, Sectigo is one of the longest-standing and largest CAs with more than 700,000 customers, including 36% of the Fortune 1000. For more information, visit www.sectigo.com.