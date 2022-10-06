GRAND OPENING OF SHEA HOMES OLIVE TOWNHOMES & OLEANDER SINGLE-FAMILY HOMES IN ONTARIO IS A RESOUNDING SUCCESS

ONTARIO, CA, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hundreds of enthusiastic home shoppers turned out this past weekend for the grand opening of Shea Homes’ Olive, stylish collection of new townhomes and Oleander, a charming neighborhood of single-family homes in Ontario.

“It was a great grand opening weekend,” said Karen Ellerman, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Shea Homes. “We are excited to continue the celebration by offering home buyers, one-year pre-paid HOA on select homes under construction at Olive and Oleander offering designer-selected, upgraded finishes throughout.”

The beautifully designed Olive townhomes feature highly sought-after Farmhouse and California Ranch exterior styles. Home shoppers are able to choose from three flexible floorplans ranging from approximately 1,428 to 1,709 square feet, with up to 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and convenient 2-car garages with driveways, on most homesites. Base pricing is anticipated from the mid $500,000s.

For those seeking single-family living, Oleander presents an intimate collection of four detached single-family homes ranging from approximately 2,053 to 2,528 square feet. Home shoppers can choose from four flexible, open-concept floorplans featuring up to 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, plus 2-car garages with driveways. Stunning Farmhouse elevations will create exquisite curb appeal, making Oleander a standout neighborhood of designer-inspired homes. Base pricing is anticipated from the mid $700,000s.

Recreational amenities at Olive and Oleander have something for maximizing fun in the sun including a splash-pad, tot lot, pool, paseos, BBQ and picnic spots and an inviting firepit gathering space.

Olive and Oleander offer excellent local options for shopping, dining, recreation and healthcare – and are just a short drive to metropolitan opportunities in Los Angeles and Orange County.

Both Olive and Oleander decorated model homes are open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesdays 2 to 5 p.m. The Information Center for both neighborhoods is located at 4276 S. Crisanta Drive, Ontario, CA 91761. For more information and directions, visit www.sheahomes.com or call 949-528-1069.

Shea Homes is one of the largest private homebuilders in the nation. Since its founding in 1968, Shea Homes has built more than 100,000 homes. Over the past several years, Shea Homes has been recognized as a leader in customer satisfaction with a reputation for design, quality and customer service. Shea Homes builds new homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Virginia and Texas. For more information about Shea Homes and its communities, please visit the company’s website at www.SheaHomes.com.

