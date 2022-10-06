Deem Announces Company Culture Awards from Comparably

Oakland, Calif., Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deem, a leading mobile-first corporate travel management software provider, was honored this week with four company culture awards. Deem’s repeated acknowledgements from Comparably reiterate the company’s commitment to its employees as it continues to lead the business travel industry with its award-winning travel technology solution, Etta.

The Etta platform from Deem is a mobile-first corporate travel management software where travelers can book and manage all segments of their business trips, including flights, hotels, and car transportation. Etta is rapidly becoming known for its innovative and first-of-their-kind features, including the award-winning Travel SafetyCheck and an integration with Uber for Business. Etta’s highlights include carbon emissions data in its EcoCheck feature and a robust mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

“In making Etta, our whole team truly embraced our mission to transform business travel. We’re helping more diverse travelers stay safer on the road, helping travel managers offer more proactive duty of care, and controlling costs at the same time,” said Deem President David Grace. “At Deem, we strive to make sure our team feels as appreciated and cared for as our travelers and customers do. They are the reason Etta continues to win customers and awards.”

Deem has been the recipient of numerous prestigious awards in the last two years, including multiple honors from Fast Company, American Business Awards, MUSE Creative, G2, IDC, and others.

Comparably Awards is an annual series launched in late 2017 highlighting the best CEOs and places to work by those who know best – employees. Based solely on sentiment feedback provided by current employees who anonymously rated their employers on Comparably.com, workers answer structured questions spanning 16 different workplace topics, from compensation, perks, and benefits to work-life balance, career growth, and leadership. Each answer is then given a numerical score and compared to companies of similar size. The final data set of winners are compiled from over 15 million ratings across 70,000 companies within a 12-month period.

About Deem

Deem is on a mission to transform travel. Starring Etta, its award-winning, mobile-first, corporate travel booking and management software, Deem offers employees everything they need to easily make the right travel decisions for themselves and their company. Deem’s travel technology plugs into major travel agencies and expense solution providers, empowering more corporate customers and the world’s largest travel management companies.

Deem is a wholly owned and independently run subsidiary of Enterprise Holdings. The company is headquartered in Oakland, California, with offices in Dublin, Ireland and Bangalore, India. Learn more at Deem.com.

Attachments