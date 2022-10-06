National Parks Troubadour Gigi Love Joins Forces with Award Winning Artists for Compilation Album, “Listen to the Red Rock,” and Strikes a Chord for America’s Red Rock Wilderness Act.

Salt Lake City, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gigi Love celebrates the upcoming release of “Listen to the Red Rock,” a compilation album in which she collaborates with several artists who are passionate about seeing America’s Red Rock Wilderness Act (ARRWA) signed into law. Many of these groups are involved and committed to furthering the 30X30 Goal to preserve 30% of the earth's land and water by 2030, the ARRWA would contribute 1.5% to that goal.

The album will be released on October 7, 2022 and will be available for sale on Amazon, iTunes, www.gigilove.com and Bandcamp.

Press can preview the album here: https://soundcloud.com/user-558679161/sets/listen-to-the-red-rock/s-MAzpt5fJZzy?utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing

View the music video “Dancing with the Beauty" here: https://youtu.be/g4r-cfsx_CE.

Love's goal is to alert listeners to the importance of protecting these lands and to motivate them to reach out to their senators and representatives in support of this important legislation.

“Listen to the Red Rock” compiles a variety of folk, folk-rock, and bluegrass songs in support of the passage of ARRWA. By designating this federal land as wilderness, it will be protected and keep a viable corridor open to biodiversity and species connectivity, as well as prohibiting mining, drilling and development. In a first-of-its-kind act, the Navajo Nation has endorsed this congressional bill.

Along with Love, the line-up of wonderful musicians who are contributing their talents include Anke Summerhill, Cosy Sheridan, Kate MacLeod, Leraine Horstmanshoff, Marv Hamilton, Meander Cat, Pixie and the Partygrass Boys, Tyler Grant, and Walkin' Jim Stoltz. Every song carries listeners on a musical journey into the Red Rock canyonlands of Utah’s mythic wilderness.

“Listen to the Red Rock” is produced and released by Vast Horizons Music and Gigi Love 2022.

Visit www.gigilove.com to find out more about America’s Red Rock Wilderness Act.

About Gigi Love

Currently, Gigi’s single, “Dancing with the Beauty,” reached #13 in May 2022 on the Folk Alliance International Music Charts. The single is part of the compilation album, “Listen to the Red Rock.”

In 2017, Gigi Love was named the first Trails & Rails Troubadour for an interpretive program in cooperation with the National Park Service and Amtrak, performing her national parks songs on long-distance Amtrak trains and in national parks across the country. Love has been honored to perform at many national parks and monuments since 2016, including a special appearance in July 2019 at the Grand Canyon for its 100th Anniversary. National Parks Magazine’s Fall 2017 feature about Gigi “For Love and Trains,” reached over 650,000 readers.

Gigi also toured the west with Duncan Phillips, son of Utah Phillips, in a Utah Phillips tribute band called Bums on the Plush. Her rendition of Utah’s song “Going Away” can be heard on the Waterbug Label release, Long Gone. Love has opened for Dave Matthews, Lyle Lovett, Christine Lavin, John Gorka, Jo Dee Messina, Jefferson Starship, Howard Jones, Richard Thompson, and many more acclaimed artists. She has performed at prestigious venues including the Winter Olympics Closing Ceremonies for 52,0000 people in Salt Lake City, the Kate Wolf Festival, Moab Folk Festival, Arise Music Festival and Utah Arts Festival.

“Thank you for writing and recording such wonderful songs!”

- Ron Olesko WFDU Traditions & Sing Out!