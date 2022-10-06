Surgical Staplers Market Size to Worth Around USD 9.3 Bn by 2030

Ottawa, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precedence Research has Recently Published Report on “Surgical Staplers Market (By Technology; By Type; By Product; By Application; By End User) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Regional Outlook, and Forecast 2022-2030”.



Medical instruments known as surgery staplers are typically composed of plastic or alloy steels and come in temporary and reusable varieties. They support rapid application, effective wound closure, little tissue reactivity, and little risk of infection. Additionally, they aid in the rapid closure of significant wounds and incisions in locations with tight skin. They are therefore utilized in place of sutures in non-invasive operations. They are also used during procedures to disconnect or remove internal organ pieces.

Additionally, they are utilized to reduce the length of surgeries affecting the digestive system, such as the esophagus, stomachs, and intestine, because they are powerful, simple to be used, and far less unpleasant than sutures. Because older people are more likely to have diseases than younger people, there will likely be a rise in the number of surgeries conducted, which will raise the demand for surgical stapling devices. During the projected period, it is anticipated that the introduction of stapler equipment with easily absorbed staplers would drive the worldwide surgical staplers market.

Additionally, the increase in overall surgical procedures and the usage of surgical paperclips in difficult chronic procedures like cardiac surgery are among the key growth markers accelerating market expansion. The market is being stimulated by the rising use of surgical staplers, especially in developed economies, as well as the accessibility of technically sophisticated product lines due to the effective R&D efforts of major manufacturers. These elements are expected to favourably fuel the international market for surgical staplers.

Regional snapshots:

The biggest market for surgical staplers was in North America, followed by Europe. Due to the rising demand for aesthetic and gastric procedures as well as the region's older population and rising inclination toward these procedures, North America had the biggest market. The development of both the North American surgery stapler market is anticipated to be supported by the presence of major surgical stapler resellers in the area, the availability of advanced products, and their own higher rate of acceptance among physicians and health care workers, as well as good healthcare facilities and infrastructure. Asia-Pacific is predicted to experience the company's highest growth during the time of forecasting.

Key Takeaways:

By technology, the manual segment has held market share of 58% in 2021.

By type, the reusable segment has held 61% market share in 2021.

By end user, hospitals segment has held market share of 67.7% in 2021.

North America region has held market share 40.8% in 2021.

Report highlights:

Because older people are more likely to have diseases than younger people, there will likely be more operations conducted as a result, which will raise the demand for surgery stapler devices. During the projected time, the worldwide surgical stapler market is expected to grow due to the development of stapler equipment with easily absorbed staplers.

Additionally, an increase in overall surgical procedures and the usage of surgery staplers in difficult chronic procedures like cardiac surgery are among the key growth markers accelerating market expansion.

The growing use of surgical staplers, especially in developed economies, together with the accessibility of a technologically cutting-edge product line due to the effective R&D efforts of leading industry players is promoting market growth.





Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 5.2 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 9.3 Billion Largest Market North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific CAGR 6.67% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2030 Key Players 3M Company, Becton, AesDex, LLC, B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), CareFusion Corporation, Codman & Shurtleff (Codman), Conmed Corporation, Covidien plc, Becton Dickinson, Dextera Surgical Inc. (U.S.), Dickinson and Company (U.S.), CryoLife Inc., Inc., Frankenman International Limited (Honk Kong), Grena Ltd. (U.K.), Ethicon Endo-Surgery, Intuitive Surgical Inc. (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corporationm, Meril Life Science Pvt. Ltd., Purple Surgical Holdings Limited, Reach Surgical Inc. (China), Medtronic (Ireland), Stryker Corporation, Surkon Medical, Touchstone International Medical Science Co. Ltd., Smith & Nephew (U.K.), Victor Medical Instruments, Welfare Medical Ltd. (UK), Zimmer Holdings, Inc.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

The surge in the targeted patient population and the corresponding rise in the number of medical operations are two major factors driving the growth of the surgical contraction market. Due to an increase in surgical procedures, the creation of technologically advanced devices, and the rising acceptance of gastric and other weight-loss surgeries, the market for surgical staplers is growing. Other reasons driving the market's growth include the prevalence of chronic illnesses increase, the demand for microsurgical operations rising, and the preference for paperclips among youngsters for traditional sutures. Minimally invasive procedures are gaining popularity due to advantages like quick recovery and low discomfort, which propels the market growth.

Restraints:

The primary constraints impeding market growth are the harm brought on by removing stapler needles from the epidermis, functional failures when stapling, and the expensive cost of the stapling equipment. There is a certain procedure to follow when removing the skin staplers that were used to suture a wound. The harm that is frequently done to the wounds or surgical site while performing this procedure is expected to impede the global market from expanding.

Opportunities:

Additionally, the anticipated period of 2022 to 2030 will present profitable prospects for market participants due to the surge in the popularity of beauty treatments. The industry will expand as a result of medical tourism in developing countries. Due to the growing acceptance of cosmetic surgery, the rise of medical tourism, and the advancement of health outcomes in developing countries, there is an opportunity for participants in the market for surgical staplers. The bulk of beauty treatments includes surgery, including procedures for the body, face and head, breast, and extremities. These products are used for such operations to hold tissue together. Due to growing interest in cosmetic procedures and growing body consciousness, these treatments are becoming more common, giving market players lots of space to grow.

Challenges:

Several barriers and limitations will prevent the market from expanding. Issues like these devices' high price as compared to their traditional equivalents are hindering the market's growth. The availability of non-stapler wound care techniques, such as surgical sealants, fibrin sealants, and other choices that reduce inflammation and scarring without the need for staple removal, are also potential roadblocks to the overall growth of the global surgical stapler market.

Recent Developments

In June 2022, Ethicon, a division of Johnson & Johnson, unveiled the ECHELON 3000 surgical stapler, a technology-driven instrument that allows surgeons simple, one-handed control flexibility to help meet the particular demands of their patients.

Ahead of schedule, Standard Baroatric Inc. was able to secure Final match B financing of about USD 35 million after the debut of the Titan SGS surgical stapling in February 2022.

In October 2021, Medtronic Plc announced that the CE (Conformité Européenne) Mark had been given to the HugoTM robotic-assisted surgical system, enabling its sale in Europe. Urologic and gynecological robotic testing, which have received CE Mark approval, account for around half of all current robotic tests.

In Oct 2020, 3M announced the release of the PREVENT RESTOR AXIO•FORMTM Incision Management Platform, which aims to manage the soft tissue envelope around post-operative incisions after orthopedic surgery to treat lower extremity fractures.

Baxter International Inc. unveiled the Veritas Collagen Fibers, an updated version of their Peri-Strips Dry, in February 2020. The item, which is also known as PSDV, has a dependable staple line for surgical procedures and a firm grip.





Market Segmentation

By Technology

Manual

Powered

By Type

Disposable

Reusable

By Product

Linear staplers

Circular staplers

Skin staplers

Endoscopic staplers

Others





By Application

Abdominal & Pelvic Surgery

General Surgery

Cardiac and Thoracic Surgery

Orthopaedic Surgery

Other Surgical Application





By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) and Clinics

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





