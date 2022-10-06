New Roster of TV Programmers Tap Beachfront and Canoe to Optimize Ad Revenues Across Convergent TV Platforms

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beachfront , the sell-side ad server built for convergent TV, and Canoe Ventures , an addressable TV technology and services company, today announced that an enhanced list of TV programmers are adopting Beachfront’s unified ad serving technology alongside Canoe’s Service Assurance offering to drive advertising revenue and tune-in across disparate TV environments.



Solving for crucial fragmentation challenges, Beachfront’s sell-side ad serving technology makes monetization of traditional set-top box TV and connected TV ad inventory interoperable for clients. Canoe’s Service Assurance, when integrated with Beachfront, allows TV programmers to gain additional benefits including monitoring and fixing of technical issues that impact revenue. Initial programmers deploying platforms and campaigns with Beachfront include AFRO TV, It’s Real Good TV, Kabillion, ToonAVision, and TV One, with EPIX utilizing for in-house promos.

“Unified ad serving across CTV and set-top box VOD supply is critical functionality that programmers are demanding as the lines between platforms continue to blur,” said Chris Maccaro, CEO at Beachfront. “Enabling interoperability of TV ad inventory for our clients and their ad operations teams is a feat that many platforms have been unable to accomplish. We’re thrilled to bolster our existing partnership with Canoe in a way that unlocks new revenue streams and more cost-efficient monetization options for programmers, and affords brands easier access to premium, cross-screen TV inventory.”

Programmers utilizing Canoe and Beachfront for campaign management and ad serving can uniformly service their direct-sold deals across CTV and set-top box VOD environments. Current programmers have already complimented these direct-sold deals with programmatic monetization from Beachfront’s marketplace and backfill from Canoe to drive greater demand density and inventory yield. With this offering, programmers are also able to curate private marketplace (PMP) deals that comprise CTV and set-top box VOD inventory, making it more efficient and compelling for advertising partners to purchase their inventory.

“As the television landscape continues to fragment across traditional and streaming environments, programmers and media buyers alike are seeking more uniform ways to execute, service, and optimize their advertising campaigns,” said Mark Shepard, SVP and GM, Core DAI at Canoe. “Being able to offer campaign management through our existing Service Assurance offering and Beachfront’s ad server solves a major headache for our partners, streamlining the process of monetizing CTV and traditional TV ad inventory for programmers.”

TV Programmers working with Beachfront and Canoe benefit from:

Efficiency gains: The ability to manage all creatives and buyer relationships across both CTV and STB environments in a single platform unlocks operational efficiencies for partners.

Pristine viewer ad experiences: Canoe's Service Assurance rigor coupled with Beachfront's ability to honor competitive separation and deduplication rules enables programmers to deliver pristine ad experiences to their viewers.



Here’s what TV programmers are saying:

“Being able to scale our ad business across our traditional cable VOD and IPTV platforms are crucial to TV One’s growth,” said John Fant, SVP Network Operations, TV One. “And having great software and service like this optimizes our ad revenue possibilities.”

“Servicing our traditional distribution end points in Canada while growing in the United States is important to ToonAVision,” said Adam Mimnagh, President, ToonAVision. “Having Beachfront and Canoe together supporting that growth has been extremely beneficial.”

“Canoe has been at the forefront of advertising on TV, and now with the addition of Beachfront and the ability to combine CTV and STB VOD, we see the future growth to be exponential,” said Stevan Levy, President of Programming and Operations, Kabillion.

Similarly, with this solution, agencies and advertisers gain the ability to buy premium CTV and set-top box TV ad inventory through a single private marketplace. This capability enables media buying teams to seamlessly reach both cord-cutters and cord-keepers across click-to-play, brand-safe supply that is often delivered on the largest screen in the home.

The accelerated adoption rate for the offering speaks to the growing demand for uniform campaign management tools, and represents an expansion of Beachfront and Canoe’s existing partnership. In 2020, Beachfront enabled premium TV inventory from networks utilizing the Canoe MVPD VOD ecosystem to be bought and sold programmatically and in real-time.

About Beachfront

Beachfront is the sell-side ad server built for convergent TV. Our technology enables real-time, unified ad serving and monetization across all TV and video endpoints, including connected TV (CTV), set-top box VOD, spot linear, and national addressable television. Leading media owners, programmers, and distributors, such as AMC, Univision, CW, the MLB, VIZIO, LG, and Vevo, utilize Beachfront’s TV-first tech stack to drive advertising revenue, improve ad operations, and deliver premium ad experiences to their viewers. Founded in 2007, Beachfront is an independent, private equity-backed company based in New York City. In 2017, former U.S. Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker, through her investment firm PSP Partners, acquired a majority stake in Beachfront along with Growth Catalyst Partners. Learn more at beachfront.com.

About Canoe

Canoe Ventures is a technology and services company that enables Addressable TV advertising across Linear, VOD, and Streaming video platforms. Canoe integrates dynamic ad insertion into existing or new video services that play out on devices including set-top-box, IPTV, and CTV across its 38 million household ecosystem throughout the US, Canada and LATAM. The company also performs ongoing Canoe Service Assurance™ which includes monitoring, analysis, and issue resolution on all ad campaigns. This service ensures a quality TV experience for viewers and revenue optimization for the over 100 TV networks Canoe counts as clients. The company is owned by Charter, Comcast, and Cox. It is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, and has offices in New York, and Atlanta.

