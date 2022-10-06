EnPowered CEO Recognized as Clean50 Emerging Leader

Waterloo, Canada, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waterloo, Canada – October 6, 2022 - EnPowered, the on-bill payment platform for the energy industry, announced today that its Founder & CEO Tomas van Stee has been recognized as a 2023 Clean50 Emerging Leader by Delta Management Group.

The Clean50 Emerging Leaders recognizes those under age 35 whose contribution is outsized compared to their age, and have led projects that made significant progress in the past two years based on their innovation, and ability to inform and inspire other Canadians.

Van Stee was chosen to receive recognition after rigorous screening and research by Delta Management, with advice from internal researchers and external advisors, and was among Honourees selected from an initial pool of over 1,000 well-qualified nominees.

Van Stee will accept the award today at a ceremony in Toronto, Ontario.

“EnPowered has achieved significant momentum in the past two years, helping companies use their energy infrastructure in new ways to optimize their energy use. And when you look at the massive opportunity there is for businesses to take control over their energy spend, we’ve only just begun to scrape the surface,” Tomas said.

“We’re forecasting rapid growth as more sectors explore opportunities for energy efficiency, and we’ve already saved 2,781,660 kilograms of carbon dioxide, and $143,621,451 million in energy costs.”

Gavin Pitchford, Founder/CEO of Delta Management Group, and Founder/Executive Director of Canada’s Clean50 awards, was effusive about EnPowered’s innovative work helping businesses use the latest API technology to connect with their client’s battery systems.

“Tomas and EnPowered have unlocked opportunities for large energy consumers to timeshift their grid energy consumption from peak rate periods onto 70 megawatts worth of container-sized batteries, which then get recharged overnight, and which EnPowered controls to maximize savings.”

Pitchford and Clean50 analysts were further impressed with how this integration allows businesses to transition peak energy use to emission-free systems.

“A great side effect of the program is that peak energy consumption uses a lot more natural gas, while overnight off-peak energy used to recharge the batteries is almost all emission-free—resulting in 1,500 megatonnes of carbon dioxide avoided—as well as cost savings totalling $73 million over the last year.”

This award announcement comes as EnPowered’s new solution, Payments, picks up traction after successfully expanding into the U.S. market this year. Companies can learn more about EnPowered’s solutions by visiting enpowered.com.

About EnPowered

EnPowered is an energy innovator driving the adoption of clean energy. ​We help all types of organizations transform their energy spend, unlocking immense savings by changing the way we manage energy costs. We then provide the infrastructure for businesses to use their savings to finance their clean energy transition. Founded in 2015 in Waterloo, Canada, the company is continually expanding its North American partner network of energy solution providers. For more information, visit enpowered.com.

About Delta Management Group / Canada’s Clean50

Leading ESG, sustainability and clean tech search firm Delta Management Group founded, and remains the steward of the Canada’s Clean50 awards, created in 2011 to annually identify, recognize and connect 50 sustainability leaders from every sector of Canadian endeavor, in order to facilitate understanding, collaboration and innovation in the fight to keep climate change impacts below 1.5 degrees C. Ancillary awards also recognize 20 Emerging Leaders and the 25 Top Sustainability Projects of the year, as well as bestow Lifetime Achievement designations.