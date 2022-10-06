Subsea 7 S.A. Mandatory notification of share trades

Luxembourg – 6 October 2022 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) announces mandatory notification of the following share transactions by primary insiders:
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|John Evans
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Subsea 7 S.A.
|b)
|LEI
|222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Subsea 7 S.A. shares
Oslo Børs: SUBC
ISIN LU0075646355
|b)1.
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting (award) of shares under the issuers Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
|c)1.
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Volume: 17,342
Price: NOK 89.923481
|b)2.
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of shares
|c)2.
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Volume: 8,418
Price: NOK 89.923481
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2022-10-03 (3 October 2022)
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Vesting – outside a trading venue
Share Sale – Oslo Børs
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Olivier Blaringhem
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President – Subsea & Conventional
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Subsea 7 S.A.
|b)
|LEI
|222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Subsea 7 S.A. shares
Oslo Børs: SUBC
ISIN LU0075646355
|b)1.
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting (award) of shares under the issuers Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
|c)1.
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Volume: 8,691
Price: NOK 92.7204
|b)2.
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of shares
|c)2.
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Volume: 4,125
Price: NOK 92.7204
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2022-10-04 (4 October 2022)
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Vesting – outside a trading venue
Share Sale – Oslo Børs
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Phillip Simons
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President – Projects & Operations
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Subsea 7 S.A.
|b)
|LEI
|222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Subsea 7 S.A. shares
Oslo Børs: SUBC
ISIN LU0075646355
|b)1.
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting (award) of shares under the issuers Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
|c)1.
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Volume: 8,300
Price: NOK 89.923481
|b)2.
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of shares
|c)2.
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Volume: 4,113
Price: NOK 89.923481
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2022-10-03 (3 October 2022)
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Vesting – outside a trading venue
Share Sale – Oslo Børs
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Nathalie Louys
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|General Counsel
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Subsea 7 S.A.
|b)
|LEI
|222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Subsea 7 S.A. shares
Oslo Børs: SUBC
ISIN LU0075646355
|b)1.
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting (award) of shares under the issuers Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
|c)1.
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Volume: 8,715
Price: NOK 89.923481
|b)2.
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of shares
|c)2.
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Volume: 4,231
Price: NOK 89.923481
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2022-10-03 (3 October 2022)
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Vesting – outside a trading venue
Share Sale – Oslo Børs
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Katherine Lyne
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President – Human Resources
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Subsea 7 S.A.
|b)
|LEI
|222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Subsea 7 S.A. shares
Oslo Børs: SUBC
ISIN LU0075646355
|b)1.
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting (award) of shares under the issuers Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
|c)1.
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Volume: 5,790
Price: NOK 89.923481
|b)2.
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of shares
|c)2.
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Volume: 2,811
Price: NOK 89.923481
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2022-10-03 (3 October 2022)
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Vesting – outside a trading venue
Share Sale – Oslo Børs
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Marcelo Lopes Xavier
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President – Strategy & Sustainability
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Subsea 7 S.A.
|b)
|LEI
|222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Subsea 7 S.A. shares
Oslo Børs: SUBC
ISIN LU0075646355
|b)1.
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting (award) of shares under the issuers Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
|c)1.
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Volume: 5,982
Price: NOK 89.923481
|b)2.
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of shares
|c)2.
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Volume: 1,655
Price: NOK 89.923481
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2022-10-03 (3 October 2022)
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Vesting – outside a trading venue
Share Sale – Oslo Børs
Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry, creating sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.
Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.
Contact for investment community enquiries:
Katherine Tonks
Investor Relations Director
Tel +44 20 8210 5568
ir@subsea7.com
www.subsea7.com
