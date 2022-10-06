Subsea 7 S.A. Mandatory notification of share trades

Luxembourg – 6 October 2022 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) announces mandatory notification of the following share transactions by primary insiders:

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameJohn Evans
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameSubsea 7 S.A.
b)LEI222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Subsea 7 S.A. shares

Oslo Børs: SUBC

ISIN LU0075646355

 
b)1.Nature of the transactionVesting (award) of shares under the issuers Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
c)1.Price(s) and volume(s)Volume: 17,342

 

Price: NOK 89.923481
b)2.Nature of the transactionSale of shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of shares
c)2.Price(s) and volume(s)Volume: 8,418

 

Price: NOK 89.923481
d)Aggregated informationN/A
e)Date of the transaction2022-10-03 (3 October 2022)
f)Place of the transactionVesting – outside a trading venue
Share Sale – Oslo Børs


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameOlivier Blaringhem
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President – Subsea & Conventional
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameSubsea 7 S.A.
b)LEI222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Subsea 7 S.A. shares

Oslo Børs: SUBC

ISIN LU0075646355

 
b)1.Nature of the transactionVesting (award) of shares under the issuers Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
c)1.Price(s) and volume(s)Volume: 8,691

 

Price: NOK 92.7204
b)2.Nature of the transactionSale of shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of shares
c)2.Price(s) and volume(s)Volume: 4,125

 

Price: NOK 92.7204
d)Aggregated informationN/A
e)Date of the transaction2022-10-04 (4 October 2022)
f)Place of the transactionVesting – outside a trading venue
Share Sale – Oslo Børs


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NamePhillip Simons
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President – Projects & Operations
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameSubsea 7 S.A.
b)LEI222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Subsea 7 S.A. shares

Oslo Børs: SUBC

ISIN LU0075646355
b)1.Nature of the transactionVesting (award) of shares under the issuers Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
c)1.Price(s) and volume(s)Volume: 8,300

 

Price: NOK 89.923481
b)2.Nature of the transactionSale of shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of shares
c)2.Price(s) and volume(s)Volume: 4,113

 

Price: NOK 89.923481
d)Aggregated informationN/A
e)Date of the transaction2022-10-03 (3 October 2022)
f)Place of the transactionVesting – outside a trading venue
Share Sale – Oslo Børs


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameNathalie Louys
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGeneral Counsel
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameSubsea 7 S.A.
b)LEI222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Subsea 7 S.A. shares

Oslo Børs: SUBC

ISIN LU0075646355

 
b)1.Nature of the transactionVesting (award) of shares under the issuers Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
c)1.Price(s) and volume(s)Volume: 8,715

 

Price: NOK 89.923481
b)2.Nature of the transactionSale of shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of shares
c)2.Price(s) and volume(s)Volume: 4,231

 

Price: NOK 89.923481
d)Aggregated informationN/A
e)Date of the transaction2022-10-03 (3 October 2022)
f)Place of the transactionVesting – outside a trading venue
Share Sale – Oslo Børs


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameKatherine Lyne
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President – Human Resources
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameSubsea 7 S.A.
b)LEI222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Subsea 7 S.A. shares

Oslo Børs: SUBC

ISIN LU0075646355

 
b)1.Nature of the transactionVesting (award) of shares under the issuers Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
c)1.Price(s) and volume(s)Volume: 5,790

 

Price: NOK 89.923481
b)2.Nature of the transactionSale of shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of shares
c)2.Price(s) and volume(s)Volume: 2,811

 

Price: NOK 89.923481
d)Aggregated informationN/A
e)Date of the transaction2022-10-03 (3 October 2022)
f)Place of the transactionVesting – outside a trading venue
Share Sale – Oslo Børs


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameMarcelo Lopes Xavier
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President – Strategy & Sustainability
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameSubsea 7 S.A.
b)LEI222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Subsea 7 S.A. shares

Oslo Børs: SUBC

ISIN LU0075646355

 
b)1.Nature of the transactionVesting (award) of shares under the issuers Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
c)1.Price(s) and volume(s)Volume: 5,982

 

Price: NOK 89.923481
b)2.Nature of the transactionSale of shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of shares
c)2.Price(s) and volume(s)Volume: 1,655

 

Price: NOK 89.923481
d)Aggregated informationN/A
e)Date of the transaction2022-10-03 (3 October 2022)
f)Place of the transactionVesting – outside a trading venue
Share Sale – Oslo Børs

******************************************************************************
Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry, creating sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.
******************************************************************************
Contact for investment community enquiries:
Katherine Tonks
Investor Relations Director
Tel +44 20 8210 5568
ir@subsea7.com
www.subsea7.com

