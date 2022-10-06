Subsea 7 S.A. Mandatory notification of share trades

Luxembourg – 6 October 2022 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) announces mandatory notification of the following share transactions by primary insiders:



1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name John Evans 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Subsea 7 S.A. b) LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Subsea 7 S.A. shares



Oslo Børs: SUBC



ISIN LU0075646355



b)1. Nature of the transaction Vesting (award) of shares under the issuers Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) c)1. Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 17,342







Price: NOK 89.923481 b)2. Nature of the transaction Sale of shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of shares c)2. Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 8,418







Price: NOK 89.923481 d) Aggregated information N/A e) Date of the transaction 2022-10-03 (3 October 2022) f) Place of the transaction Vesting – outside a trading venue

Share Sale – Oslo Børs





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Olivier Blaringhem 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President – Subsea & Conventional b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Subsea 7 S.A. b) LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Subsea 7 S.A. shares



Oslo Børs: SUBC



ISIN LU0075646355



b)1. Nature of the transaction Vesting (award) of shares under the issuers Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) c)1. Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 8,691







Price: NOK 92.7204 b)2. Nature of the transaction Sale of shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of shares c)2. Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 4,125







Price: NOK 92.7204 d) Aggregated information N/A e) Date of the transaction 2022-10-04 (4 October 2022) f) Place of the transaction Vesting – outside a trading venue

Share Sale – Oslo Børs





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Phillip Simons 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President – Projects & Operations b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Subsea 7 S.A. b) LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Subsea 7 S.A. shares



Oslo Børs: SUBC



ISIN LU0075646355 b)1. Nature of the transaction Vesting (award) of shares under the issuers Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) c)1. Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 8,300







Price: NOK 89.923481 b)2. Nature of the transaction Sale of shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of shares c)2. Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 4,113







Price: NOK 89.923481 d) Aggregated information N/A e) Date of the transaction 2022-10-03 (3 October 2022) f) Place of the transaction Vesting – outside a trading venue

Share Sale – Oslo Børs





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Nathalie Louys 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status General Counsel b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Subsea 7 S.A. b) LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Subsea 7 S.A. shares



Oslo Børs: SUBC



ISIN LU0075646355



b)1. Nature of the transaction Vesting (award) of shares under the issuers Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) c)1. Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 8,715







Price: NOK 89.923481 b)2. Nature of the transaction Sale of shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of shares c)2. Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 4,231







Price: NOK 89.923481 d) Aggregated information N/A e) Date of the transaction 2022-10-03 (3 October 2022) f) Place of the transaction Vesting – outside a trading venue

Share Sale – Oslo Børs





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Katherine Lyne 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President – Human Resources b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Subsea 7 S.A. b) LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Subsea 7 S.A. shares



Oslo Børs: SUBC



ISIN LU0075646355



b)1. Nature of the transaction Vesting (award) of shares under the issuers Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) c)1. Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 5,790







Price: NOK 89.923481 b)2. Nature of the transaction Sale of shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of shares c)2. Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 2,811







Price: NOK 89.923481 d) Aggregated information N/A e) Date of the transaction 2022-10-03 (3 October 2022) f) Place of the transaction Vesting – outside a trading venue

Share Sale – Oslo Børs





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Marcelo Lopes Xavier 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President – Strategy & Sustainability b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Subsea 7 S.A. b) LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Subsea 7 S.A. shares



Oslo Børs: SUBC



ISIN LU0075646355



b)1. Nature of the transaction Vesting (award) of shares under the issuers Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) c)1. Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 5,982







Price: NOK 89.923481 b)2. Nature of the transaction Sale of shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of shares c)2. Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 1,655







Price: NOK 89.923481 d) Aggregated information N/A e) Date of the transaction 2022-10-03 (3 October 2022) f) Place of the transaction Vesting – outside a trading venue

Share Sale – Oslo Børs

Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry, creating sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

Attachment