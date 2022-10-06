Daylesford Beauty Salon's Life Changing Skin Treatments

Daylesford, Victoria, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Bespoke Medispa, a unique beauty salon based in Daylesford, a spa town found in the foothills of the Great Dividing Range within the Shire of Hepburn, Victoria, Australia, is offering various kinds of clinical skin treatments, lifts, and peels. Their bespoke clinical facial and body treatments are fully personalised for the client’s own specific needs. They provide the perfect balance between effective skin treatment and pure indulgence. Bespoke Medispa ensures long lasting results to the areas being treated.

Helene, a Registered Nurse and owner of Bespoke Medispa, says, “Understanding your skin is at the heart of achieving great & long-lasting results. Our expert Dermal Therapists will spend time getting to know you and your skin, diagnosing your concerns & completing a plan for maximum results. You’ll leave armed with a better understanding of your skin & a plan to achieve the best possible results. A client’s comfort is first and foremost in our treatments, we want all clients to feel in control and comfortable.”

Each clinical facial treatment they provide is uniquely designed to offer excellent regenerative effects that provide visible results that the client will be able to notice and feel almost immediately. Their clinical facials are suitable for all types of clients and are very much suitable for preparing the skin before a significant event. In addition, they have more advanced skin treatments and maintenance that are perfect for those periods in between bigger skin treatments.

They offer cosmetic injectables for targeting wrinkles and adding volume. This kind of treatment is based on the concept that as people age, they lose their ability to produce new collagen, elastin, and hyaluronic acid in the skin. They also experience a loss of lip and facial volume. Anti-wrinkle injections and Hyaluronic Acid injections are administered by skilled and qualified nurses to provide long lasting and natural looking results.

Along with injectables they also offer PDO Monothreads, lipodissolve, PRF plasma rich fibrin and PRP platelet rich plasma (Vampire facial) skin treatments via microneedling or cannula under the skin. RF Microneedling for skin tightening and rejuvenation, and HIFU for non surgical facelift. Clear and brilliant skin resurfacing and LED light therapies. And the incredible fibroblast skin tightening treatment.

Their IMAGE Skincare has a treatment suitable for each particular skin type, ranging from enzyme peels to high-levell AHA/BHA chemical exfoliation. And these signature IMAGE treatments are complemented by daily home care products to enhance and maintain the IMAGE treatment results. Those who are interested in learning more about the beauty salon can check out @bespoke_medispa_daylesford on Instagram.

These include the Ormedic Peel, which employs a number of organic ingredients that have been found to offer medical effectiveness to regenerate, rebalance, and restore skin while comfrey stem cells enhance cellular turnover. They also provide the Signature Lift, which employs Vitamin C and fruit enzymes combined in an organic aloe vera base and have been observed to visibly decrease redness and brighten the skin while hyaluronic acid offers excellent hydration. They also offer the Lightening Lift, which uses lactic acid combined with kojic acid and a cocktail of brightening agents to minimise all kinds of pigmentation.

And then there is the Wrinkle Lift, which utilises an ultra-resurfacing blend of glycolic acid and retinol for visibly decreasing the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. They also offer the Acne Lift, which employs a blend of AHA’s and BHA’s with protective agents for the effective treatment of all grades of acne. They also offer the Beta Lift, which is a potent non-blended salicylic acid treatment that effectively and quickly improves moderate to severe acne. They also provide the Perfection Lift, which uses a distinct combination of active exfoliants that work synergistically to visibly minimise the appearance of fine lines, smoothen rough texture, correct uneven skin tone, and decrease acne blemishes. And finally, they offer the Peel Package, which is composed of six peel treatments that are scheduled at 2 week intervals.

Founded in 2020 by Elly Hubbard, Bespoke Medispa has gained such a favourable reputation that clients are now travelling far and wide to get the premium treatments that they offer. The team is passionate about providing beauty treatments without the need for surgery, applying extensive knowledge using the latest technology and experience in laser and anti-ageing treatments. At present, Bespoke Medispa's team of qualified health professionals offer the most advanced in laser technology and luxury skin treatments to Daylesford and surrounding areas.





Those who are looking for a beauty salon located in Daylesford can visit the Bespoke Medispa website or contact them on the phone or through email. They are open from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm, from Wednesday to Friday; and from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm on Saturdays.

