Societe Generale: shares & voting rights as of 30 September 2022

Name of issuer: Société Générale S.A. – French public limited company (“SA”) with a share capital of 1,062,354,722.50 euros
Registered under nr.552 120 222 R.C.S. PARIS
Registered office: 29, Boulevard Haussmann, 75009 Paris
|Information about the total number of voting rights and shares pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulations
|Date
|Number of shares
composing current
share capital
|Total number of
voting rights
|30th September 2022
|849,883,778
Gross: 926,292,344
Attachment