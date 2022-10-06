Latch announces Latch T and Latch Link devices to enable rapid retrofits

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTCH), maker of LatchOS, the full-building operating system, today announced two new products, the Latch T and the Latch Link. Coupled together, the Latch T and the Latch Link allow owners and operators of retrofit properties the ability to modernize their spaces with unprecedented affordability and speed. These revolutionary products enable customers to upgrade their existing buildings with a universal, and mobile-first, access and intercom experience in as little as minutes. Through the combination of Latch T, Latch Link, and the existing Latch ecosystem, real estate operators now have a complete product system to meet the needs of every space in their portfolio, from legacy garden style properties to the tallest residential skyscrapers.



“Since we started Latch nearly a decade ago, our dream has been to deliver wireless retrofit products with all the features that Latch T and Latch Link make available,” said Luke Schoenfelder, Latch Co-Founder, CEO, and Chairman of the Board of Directors. “With these new products, we have the most flexible, versatile, and scalable ecosystem to make every residential space a better place to live, work, and visit through LatchOS.”

The Latch T sets a new installation standard for retrofit spaces.

The Latch T pairs with a property’s legacy access system readers, enabling legacy reader unlocks directly through the Latch App. The magic behind the Latch T is based on the Latch Lens, a low-frequency radio transmitter, and wireless power harvesting. Leveraging this patent-pending technology, the Latch T is able to securely attach to most existing low-frequency RFID readers to connect that reader and its constituent door and space to the Latch platform.

The Latch T can be installed completely wirelessly, thanks to innovative wireless power harvesting, internal batteries, and wireless communications. Ethernet and Wi-Fi are not required for installations, meaning that the Latch T can be installed in places smartphone based access has never gone before, quickly upgrading legacy RFID readers to all the benefits of LatchOS.

Most installations can be completed within minutes, by just about anyone, thanks to the breakthrough installation experience made possible by Latch’s combination of product, design, and engineering capabilities. “I was pleasantly surprised when the Latch team brought Latch T to The Residences,” said Steven Cochrane, President, Hollywood & Vine Residences Association - W Hollywood. “The Latch T is a perfect solution to upgrade the many common doors within our properties to Latch’s mobile access and services. And after only a simple 15 minute installation, I was unlocking our lobby door with the Latch App.”



Latch Link is the easiest way to bring guests and services to your spaces.

Latch Link is an easily installable QR code plaque that actually serves as a full building intercom, by allowing users to leverage their own smartphone camera, microphone, and browser-based navigation to connect with any user at a space. The user simply scans the Latch Link QR code at any space to launch a virtual intercom within their mobile web browser, selects, calls and speaks with the resident, and then instantly receives a temporary credential to enter the space. This capability allows for dramatically cheaper retrofits of building entrances and the addition of intercom functionality to any space, as it does not require any wiring or connectivity.

The Latch Link enables affordable full-building, and full-portfolio, intercom functionality for the first time. Where other intercom systems limit calling functionality to building entrance locations, the Latch Link brings intercom functionality to any space it is needed.

Complements and strengthens the entire LatchOS product ecosystem

Latch T and Latch Link provide a solution for almost every door and space to connect to the powerful LatchOS ecosystem, which combines full-building access and intercom functionality in a single user experience. Using the Latch T, Latch Link, and other LatchOS-enabled products, users can share mobile access with guests, know when a delivery arrives, and keep a secure audit trail for every space.

The Latch T and Latch Link are live with select customers now across the United States. Both products will be widely available this Fall, with a focus on customers that need to retrofit and upgrade large multi-family residential real estate portfolios. Both products will support the launch of LatchOS2 and further Latch’s mission to make spaces better places to live, work, and visit.

To learn more about Latch, visit: www.latch.com.

About Latch, Inc.

Latch makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services. For more information, please visit https://www.latch.com.

Contact

press@latch.com