Pet Food Market Size is projected to reach USD 170.11 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.50%: Spherical Insights

New York, United States, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To address the needs of diverse animal species and age groups, the key worldwide market participants are focusing their efforts on creating a wide range of pet food products . Recently, businesses like General Mills, Nestle, and Mars Inc. have introduced luxury food products to grab consumers' attention and satisfy the needs of expanding pets. To make better use of the planet's resources, Nestle Purina, for instance, created pet food based on alternative proteins in November 2020. Among the choices are insects and plant proteins from fava beans and millet. Similar to this, General Mills, Inc. declared that their new cat food would go on sale in March 2021.

Growing Pet Ownership in Developing Countries

Convenience advantages are anticipated to be the primary driver of demand for dry organic and natural pet food. Contrary to the majority of traditional pet feeds, organic and natural pet foods are frequently used. The demand for dog food is anticipated to expand over the anticipated time period, and the premium pet food segment is anticipated to gain ground. Dry dog food is significantly more in demand than its competitors due to its simplicity in storage and ability to be fed to dogs without creating a mess. Urban consumers, who are increasingly choosing dry pet food, will benefit from this.



The increase in pet ownership has been mostly attributed to young people. More than half of new pandemic pet parents are between the ages of 16 and 34. Current pet owners are another important factor in pet purchases; 42% of them have acquired a new animal after the lockdown. During COVID-19, 74% of pet owners said their animal companions had improved their mental health .





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size 2030 USD 170.11 Billion CAGR 4.50 % (2020-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Segments Covered Animal Type, Form, Source, Distribution Channel, and Region Report Coverage Drivers, Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Mars Incorporated, Nestle S.A., The J.M. Smucker Company, Colgate-Palmolive Company, General Mills, Inc., Diamond Pet Foods, Heristo AG, Key Market Opportunities Customized pet food products are gaining popularity in developed areas Key Market Drivers Growing Pet Ownership in Developing Countries

Impact of COVID-19

COVID-19 has an extremely damaging effect on the food industry's supply chain. The pet food business originally experienced supply and cash flow issues as a result of restrictions on the movement of raw materials. On the other side, demand for pet food grew progressively over the world as more individuals adopted pets in response to a growing need for company during the lockdown. To meet this need, market players have switched their attention away from physical storefronts and toward e-commerce platforms, increasing their investments in the creation of their own websites. On the other side, as more individuals adopted pets in reaction to a greater desire for company during the lockdown, pet food consumption steadily climbed in many parts of the world. Participants in the market are attempting to meet this need.





Key Insights

Global Pet Food Market Size is expected to be worth USD 112.13 Billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach up to USD 170.11 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.50% from 2021 to 2030.

The dog segment is anticipated to dominate the worldwide pet food industry.

Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Pet Food Stores, Online and Others)

(Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Pet Food Stores, Online and Others) Based on animal type , is categorized into dog, cat, and others. Due to growing consumer awareness of pet health, which has led to a greater focus on maintaining and improving dogs' general health.

, is categorized into dog, cat, and others. Due to growing consumer awareness of pet health, which has led to a greater focus on maintaining and improving dogs' general health. Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and Rest of the World. North America is the most dominant markets for pet food.





One of the main market drivers is expected to be the rising prevalence of pet ownership worldwide, particularly in emerging nations. Rising urbanization and the humanization of pets are pushing pet owners to choose wholesome and high-quality food for their animals, which is further accelerating the market's growth rate.

Segmentation of Global Pet Food Market

By Animal Type

Dog

Cat

By Form

Dry

Wet

Semi-moist

By Source

Animal-based

Plant-based

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Pet Food Stores

Online





Around 85 million American families, or about 67 percent of all households, own pets, according to a poll conducted by the American Pet Products Association (APPA). Find below regions covered in the report.

Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa





The global pet food market is competitive, with a number of global & regional players operating. Some of the key players are

List of Key Players

Mars Incorporated

Nestle S.A.

The J.M. Smucker Company

Colgate-Palmolive Company

General Mills, Inc.

Diamond Pet Foods

Heristo AG

Tiernahrung Deuerer GmbH

Merrick Pet Care, Inc.

WellPet LLC

The Hartz Mountain Corporation

Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Inc

Lupus Alimentos

Total Alimentos SA

Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc.

What pet products are in high demand?

CBD for Dogs. 5-year search growth: 350%

PrettyLitter. 5-year search growth: 780%

Donut Dog Bed. 5-year search growth: 283%

Dog toothpaste. 5-year search growth: 10%

Dog vitamins. 5-year search growth: 67%

Cat treats. 5-year search growth: 112%





Market News

March 2021, Mars Incorporated committed $200 million to the expansion of its Royal Canin facility in Lebanon. To increase its production capacity, the company will install five new corporate lines.

Mars Incorporated committed $200 million to the expansion of its Royal Canin facility in Lebanon. To increase its production capacity, the company will install five new corporate lines. December 2020, Nestle S.A. has announced plans to invest USD 550 million to increase the size of its Georgia pet food manufacturing facility.





News Media

North America Dominates the Pet Food Market

Global B2B Food Market





