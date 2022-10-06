STEVENS Engineers & Constructors Provide Renewable Energy Construction Services

Middleburg Heights, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middleburg Heights, Ohio -

STEVENS Engineers & Constructors, a company based in Middleburg Heights, OH, is pleased to announce that they provide renewable energy construction services. As the US focuses more on renewable energy technology, STEVENS Renewable Energy Construction Company is ready to offer their extensive construction services in the renewable energy construction industry. To be able to provide the services, they have merged their engineering, technical, management, and construction expertise to handle renewable energy development (RED) projects.

Vicki Anderson, CEO of STEVENS Engineers & Constructors, says, "There is a heavy reliance on fossil fuels, such as coal and natural gas, to power vehicles and heat homes. If there is going to be a decrease in carbon footprints across the nation, the need for renewable energy projects is essential. We are working to be a leader in the renewable energy industry. Our focus is on projects that include wind, like offshore wind farms, solar farms, hydrogen fuel cells, and battery storage. We are committed to developing projects ourselves and partnering with other developers."

Some of the renewable energy projects they can help with include: wind energy, solar energy, and hydrogen power cells. Wind energy offers the most affordable choice among the other energy systems. Wind energy is the least costly form of energy compared to natural gas, coal, hydroelectricity, nuclear, biomass, and solar photovoltaics. Wind energy offers the benefits of a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. Meanwhile, a solar farm or a photovoltaic power station is a vast area filled with solar panels that convert the sun's energy into electricity. STEVENS has experience in the construction and servicing of solar farms. They can also help with hydrogen power systems that offer scalability and mobility. These use fuel cells that use electricity to split water molecules into hydrogen and oxygen gas, which are then utilized for producing energy. This process has the benefit of not creating any emissions and is efficient, clean, and sustainable.

STEVENS also wants to focus on battery storage as one of the alternative energy sources. Battery storage is essential for solar-powered machines and clean energy generation since they offer a way to store the energy that is produced. At STEVENS, they have set as their goal to become an energy storage contractor that leads the way in providing renewable energy to help decrease dependence on non-renewable fuel sources.

Vicki Anderson says, "The construction industry is making great leaps toward greener technologies, but if we want to push these renewable energy sources to be commonly used by energy providers, the work has to start now. With decades of combined experience serving clients of all types and sizes, our crews have the knowledge and skills needed to meet the demands of renewable energy-sector projects. If you're looking for a construction company to help with renewable energy sources like solar power, wind turbines, and even hydrogen modular plants, we offer you one of the best alternatives."

STEVENS Engineers & Constructors has over 75 years of experience in offering high-quality construction services, which they bring to renewable energy development projects. STEVENS' focus is to make renewable energy the present and not the future. "To bring renewable energy to the forefront, the work has to start now," STEVENS states. "We have the expertise and knowledge to ensure that these projects are done correctly to meet the rising demand for renewable energy."

Those interested in renewable energy construction services can visit the STEVENS Engineers & Constructors website or contact them via phone or email.

###

For more information about STEVENS Engineers & Constructors, contact the company here:



STEVENS Engineers & Constructors

Vicki Anderson

(440) 234-7888

info@stevensec.com

7850 Freeway Circle, Suite 100

Middleburg Hts, OH 44130