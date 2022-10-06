John N. Stewart Joins LastPass Board of Directors

BOSTON, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LastPass has named John N. Stewart, the former and longtime Cisco SVP and Chief Security and Trust Officer, to its board of directors. Stewart brings with him a wealth of leadership experience and cybersecurity expertise.



A current angel investor at self-launched Talons Ventures, and board member of several successful data security and technology companies, Stewart is an award-winning and highly sought leader committed to addressing organizations’ core missions, with a proven track record of achievements across initiatives in data protection and privacy, trust and assurance, and national security programs. He is focused on creating meaningful impact in the cyber space and beyond, dedicating his time to helping small and large companies in cyber governance and leading altruistic efforts from anti-poaching to educational scholarships.

“John has long been a visionary in security, applying his experience and insights to bringing cutting-edge technologies to some of the most complex security challenges,” shared Karim Toubba, Chief Executive Officer at LastPass. “His leadership and expertise will help influence LastPass to make key investments in the dynamic identity management market.”

As a board member, Stewart will be responsible for assisting with the oversight of LastPass’ business management, corporate activities and strategic planning, assessing performance and representing a number of different stakeholders.

“I’m honored to join the LastPass board and am eager to serve among some of the best in the business,” said Stewart. “I look forward to drawing on my experience in delivering innovative security solutions to help drive LastPass toward continued industry leadership and global success.”

About LastPass

