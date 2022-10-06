Icelandair: Traffic Data September 2022

In September 2022, the number of Icelandair‘s passengers was 387 thousand, compared to 212 thousand in September last year. The total load factor on international and domestic flights was 83.3%. The number of passengers was 86% of the September 2019 passenger numbers, while capacity reached 84% of 2019 levels. The number of passengers in Q3 2022 was more than double the number for the same period in 2021.

The number of passengers on international flights was 362 thousand compared to 191 thousand in September 2021. The number of passengers to Iceland was 141 thousand and from Iceland 48 thousand. Via passengers were 173 thousand, or 48% of the international passengers. On-time performance on international flights was 71%. On-time performance was affected by several factors, mainly weather at Keflavik Airport and aircraft maintenance. The load factor on international flights was 83.4%, compared to 62% in September 2021. This is a record load factor for September.

The number of passengers on domestic flights was around 25 thousand compared to around 21 thousand in September 2021. On time performance was 71% and was affected by a lack of aircraft due to aircraft maintenance. The load factor on domestic flights was 78.5% compared to around 71% in September 2021.

Sold block hours in charter flights increased by 22%. Freight measured in Freight Ton Kilometers decreased by 19% compared to September last year.

Route Network Sep 22 Sep 21 CHG (%) YTD 22 YTD 21 CHG (%) Number of Passengers 386.953 212.132 82% 2.841.899 916.818 210% Load Factor 83,3% 62,1% 21,2 ppt 80,9% 62,6% 18,3 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 1.376,5 963,0 43% 10.126,7 3.851,6 163% Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000) 1.147,1 598,4 92% 8.194,4 2.409,9 240% INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS Sep 22 Sep 21 CHG (%) YTD 22 YTD 21 CHG (%) To market (passengers) 140.841 102.453 37% 1.179.206 442.046 167% From market (passengers) 48.439 22.983 111% 401.265 107.051 275% Via market (passengers) 172.675 65.205 165% 1.062.259 205.618 417% Number of Passengers 361.955 190.641 90% 2.642.730 754.715 250% Load Factor 83,4% 62,0% 21,3 ppt 80,9% 62,5% 18,5 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 1.367,3 953,0 43% 10.053,2 3.781,5 166% Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000) 1.139,9 591,3 93% 8.137,6 2.361,7 245% Stage length (KM) 3.125 3.169 -1% 3.082 3.122 -1% On-Time-Performance (Arrivals) 71,2% 88,0% -16,8 ppt 71,8% 87,0% -15,2 ppt DOMESTIC FLIGHTS Sep 22 Sep 21 CHG (%) YTD 22 YTD 21 CHG (%) Number of Passengers 24.998 21.491 16% 199.169 162.103 23% Load Factor 78,5% 71,2% 7,3 ppt 77,4% 68,8% 8,6 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 9,2 10,0 -8% 73,5 70,1 5% On-Time-Performance (Arrivals) 71% 91% -20,1 ppt 73% 89% -16,2 ppt Cargo & Leasing Sep 22 Sep 21 CHG (%) YTD 22 YTD 21 CHG (%) Sold Block Hours - Leasing 1.513 1.243 22% 10.748 10.146 6% Freight Tonne KM (FTK´000) 10.544 12.986 -19% 98.842 102.940 -4% CO2 EMISSIONS Sep 22 Sep 21 CHG (%) YTD 22 YTD 21 CHG (%) Total CO2 emissions tonnes 97.846 70.074 40% 728.262 317.371 129% CO2 emissions per OTK 0,76 0,99 -23% 0,77 0,98 -22%

Contact information

Investors: Iris Hulda Thorisdottir, Director Investor Relations. E-mail: iris@icelandairgroup.is

Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail: asdis@icelandair.is