Digital Diabetes Management Market Size is projected to reach USD 86.19 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.2%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patients can control their condition and manage it themselves with the help of the digital diabetes management system . Digital diabetes monitoring systems comprise hardware, mobile apps, and a sizable cloud computing infrastructure. A "smart glucose monitor" is a wireless blood glucose monitor that measures and transmits blood glucose data to an iOS or Android-powered mobile device. The anytime, anywhere nature of digital technology enables patients to address their health issues by connecting with the healthcare team and sharing data. The increasing need for a digital ecosystem of data-driven tools that can connect patients and their care team for better management of diabetes drives the market growth.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/digital-diabetes-management-market/request-sample





Technological Advancements and an Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes Drives the Global Market

The development of sensor-based CGM technology, implantable digital diabetes management devices, and smartphone-based diabetes management devices are a few examples of the significant technological advancements in diabetes care that the medical device industry has seen. Advanced technological systems have increased the ability to manage diabetes and made it feasible to establish tight control while enabling patients, children, and families with a more flexible schedule and food. Currently available digital diabetes care options are competitive with their analog counterparts, such as prefilled syringes, glucose meters, test strips, and insulin pumps. The World Health Organization predicted that diabetes will be the seventh-largest cause of mortality at the end of 2030. Stress, sedentary lives, bad diets, and obesity are the key risk factors for developing diabetes. Changes in physiology associated with aging also contribute significantly to developing diabetes. According to diabetes prevalence estimates, the prevalence of diabetes increases with age.

Artificial Intelligence Implementation in Diabetes Care Equipment Creates Tremendous Opportunities

AI is a rapidly developing field, and its use in diagnosing and treating diabetes has completely changed how this long-term illness is handled. Predictive algorithms for the likelihood of developing diabetes and its complications have been created using machine learning principles. Digital therapeutics have proven to be an effective lifestyle treatment intervention for the control of diabetes. Patients are increasingly empowered for diabetic self-management, and clinical decision support benefits patients and healthcare professionals. Technological advancements have helped to optimize diabetes resource utilization. These sensible technological innovations have improved glycemic management, decreased fasting and postprandial glucose levels, glucose excursions, and glycosylated hemoglobin.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 86.19 Billion by 2030 CAGR 19.2% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Apps, Type, Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Abbott Laboratories; Medtronic plc; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Bayer AG; Lifescan, Inc.; Dexcom, Inc.; Sanofi; Insulet Corporation; Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings Ag; and B Braun Melsungen AG. Key Market Opportunities Implementation of Artificial intelligence Key Market Drivers Technological Advancements

Rising Incidence of Diabetes

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/digital-diabetes-management-market





Regional Analysis

North America will dominate the market due to the proliferation of smart consumer devices and the development of AI-based services. In addition, the region is in the subsequent phase of the digital transformation of concepts such as the IoT, big data, machine learning, and robotics. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to have exponential growth over the forecast period due to introducing new products and a considerable diabetes population.





Key Highlights

The global digital diabetes management market size was valued at USD 17.74 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 86.19 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

was valued at USD 17.74 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 86.19 billion by 2030, growing at a during the forecast period (2022–2030). Based on product , the market is divided into smart glucose meters, continuous blood glucose monitoring systems, smart insulin pens, and smart insulin pumps. Continuous blood glucose monitoring systems retained the most significant market share due to their connectivity with smart devices that function as display devices.

, the market is divided into smart glucose meters, continuous blood glucose monitoring systems, smart insulin pens, and smart insulin pumps. Continuous retained the most significant market share due to their connectivity with smart devices that function as display devices. Based on the app , the market is divided into digital diabetes management apps and weight and diet management apps. Digital diabetes management apps held the most significant market share, and the segment's rise is attributable primarily to patients' growing desire for these applications.

, the market is divided into digital diabetes management apps and weight and diet management apps. Digital diabetes management apps held the most significant market share, and the segment's rise is attributable primarily to patients' growing desire for these applications. Based on type , the market is divided into wearable and handheld devices. Wearable devices held the most significant market share, and this sector is predicted to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

, the market is divided into wearable and handheld devices. Wearable devices held the most significant market share, and this sector is predicted to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. North America will dominate the market due to the proliferation of smart consumer devices and the development of AI-based services.





Competitive Players in the Global Digital Diabetes Management market

Abbott Laboratories

Medtronic plc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Bayer AG

Lifescan, Inc.

Dexcom, Inc.

Sanofi

Insulet Corporation

Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings Ag

B Braun Melsungen AG





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/digital-diabetes-management-market/request-sample





Global Digital Diabetes Management Market: Segmentation

By Product

Smart Glucose Meter

Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring System

Smart Insulin Pens

Smart Insulin Pumps

By App

Digital Diabetes Management Apps

Weight and Diet Management Apps

By Type

Wearable Devices

Handheld Devices

Regional

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





TABLE OF CONTENT

Introduction Market Definition Market Scope Research Methodology Primary Research Research Methodology Assumptions & Exclusions Secondary Data Sources Market Overview Report Segmentation & Scope Value Chain Analysis: Digital Diabetes Management Market Key Market Trends Drivers Restraints Opportunities Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Threat of Substitution Threat of New Entrants Competitive Rivalry Market Share Analysis Product Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Smart Glucose Meter Market Size & Forecast CBGM Market Size & Forecast App Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Digital Diabetes Management Apps Market Size & Forecast Weight and Diet Management Apps Market Size & Forecast Regional Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast America North America U.S. By Product By App Canada By Product By App Mexico By Product By App Latin America By Product By App Europe Market Size & Forecast Germany By Product By App France By Product By App U.K. By Product By App Italy By Product By App Spain By Product By App Rest of Europe By Product By App Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast Japan By Product By App China By Product By App Australia By Product By App India By Product By App South Korea By Product By App Rest of Asia-Pacific By Product By App Middle East & Africa Market Size & Forecast Saudi Arabia By Product By App South Africa By Product By App Kuwait By Product By App Rest of Middle East & Africa By Product By App Company Profile Abbott Laboratories Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Medtronic plc Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Conclusion & Recommendation Acronyms & Abbreviations





Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/digital-diabetes-management-market/toc





Market News

In April 2022 , Abbott’s Aveiro VR pacemaker helps with slow heart rhythms and gives a competitive boost to cardiac rhythm management.

, Abbott’s Aveiro VR pacemaker helps with slow heart rhythms and gives a competitive boost to cardiac rhythm management. In June 2022 , Abbott announced developing a novel continuous glucose-ketone monitoring system.

, Abbott announced developing a novel continuous glucose-ketone monitoring system. In May 2022 , EuroPCR: Medtronic renal denervation system shows better blood pressure control with significantly more time in the target range.

, EuroPCR: Medtronic renal denervation system shows better blood pressure control with significantly more time in the target range. In May 2022, New data supported renal and cardiovascular benefits of Kerendia™ (finerenone) in patients with and without a history of left ventricular hypertrophy and chronic kidney disease, and type 2 diabetes.





News Media

Diabetes Devices Market Size Worth USD 30,412.19 million by 2030



Increasing Prevalence Of Diabetes, Due To Lifestyle And Dietary Changes, To Drive Market Growth







Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Diabetes Care Devices Market : Information by Monitoring Devices (Self-monitoring Blood Glucose Device), Management Devices (Insulin Syringes, Jet Injectors), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Diabetes Devices Market : Information by Type (Blood Glucose Monitoring, Insulin Delivery Devices), Distribution Channel (Hospital), End-Use (Hospitals), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Diabetes Supplement Market : Information by Supplements Types (Vitamins, Artificial Sweeteners), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies), Dosage Forms—Forecast Till 2030

Diabetes Management Market : Information by Device Type (Diagnostic Devices, Monitoring Devices) and Therapeutics Type (Injectables and Oral), and Region — Forecast till 2029





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.





For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com