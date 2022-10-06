WLH Consulting & Learning Solutions Wins Coveted Brandon Hall Group Bronze Award for Best Learning Program Supporting a Change Transformation Business Strategy

WESTON, Fla., Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2022 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards are given for work in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition, Human Resources, Sales Performance, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and Future of Work.

WLH Consulting & Learning Solutions, an innovative leader in organizational change, strategic execution, commercial excellence, leadership development, and human capital optimization, won a coveted Brandon Hall Group Bronze award for excellence in the Best Learning Program Supporting a Change Transformation Business Strategy category. The winners are listed at https://excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/winners/.

While everyone experiences change, few leaders navigate through change with confidence and the ability to accelerate their teams through transition to achieve the desired results. Today, the pharmaceutical and life sciences industry is in a perpetual state of change.

WLH Consulting & Learning Solutions created the Change and Thrive Blended Learning Solution to equip participants with the necessary knowledge and skills to successfully navigate and ready themselves for the future. This program is specifically designed to ensure leaders are change-ready and can effectively lead, execute, and support their teams' ability to thrive in any condition.

"We are honored to receive this recognition of our innovative Change and Thrive Blended Learning Solution, for the way we help leaders from the pharmaceutical and life sciences industry recognize the importance of being change agile," said Wendy L. Heckelman, Ph.D., President and founder at WLH Consulting & Learning Solutions. "Change experts know that large-scale change initiatives are more likely to fail than succeed. We customize our learning solutions to meet our client's specific needs. Our Learning Strategists work hand-in-hand with our clients to tailor solutions that include the right combination of in-person learning, eLearning, coaching, on-the-job application, peer-to-peer activities, and sustainability tools — all designed for real-world application and to stick over time."

"Excellence Award winners distinguish themselves through their growing understanding that all the functions of HCM are integrated and must work together to move businesses forward," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer Rachel Cooke, leader of the HCM Excellence Awards program.

"It is a pleasure to see more organizations collaborating across functions and getting more sophisticated and accomplished at delivering measurable benefit through ground-breaking HCM practices," she said. "For example, it was inspiring to see how diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives are increasingly embedded into people and business strategies and cultures. We saw more alignment between HCM and business objectives than ever before."

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based award criteria on the following: fit the need, design of the program, functionality, innovation and overall measurable benefits.

Excellence Award winners are scheduled to be honored at Brandon Hall Group's HCM Excellence Conference, Jan. 31-Feb. 2, 2023, at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida. Select winners will serve as presenters in breakout sessions, sharing their leading practices during the conference.

"Our award winners demonstrated the vision, agility and innovation needed to excel in the uncharted hybrid work environment," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Executive Officer Mike Cooke. "We added and revised awards categories to ensure that we not only validate best HCM practices but also solicit and recognize next practices that set a high bar for everyone."

About WLH Consulting & Learning Solutions

WLH Consulting & Learning Solutions is a management consulting and learning solutions firm that specializes in organizational change, strategic execution, commercial excellence, leadership development, and human capital optimization for the pharmaceutical and life sciences industry. www.wlhconsulting.com

About Brandon Hall Group Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest-running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analysis firm, they conduct studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition, and HR/Workforce Management. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.

