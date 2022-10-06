Spigen is Made For Google With Their Classic Pixel 7 Pro Collection

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pixel 7 joins the Google family with its new design and upgraded build. Spigen has taken their tried-and-true accessories for the Pixel and upgraded to certified Made For Google cases that meet Google's compatibility standards for ultimate precision.

The fan favorites are back like the Liquid Air in black and an all-new blue, known for its sleek-looking signature patterned back on top of improving device grip. The Rugged Armor stays true to its carbon fiber design and provides solid protection with a sturdy look without adding bulk. Keeping things simple, the Ultra Hybrid shows off that new Pixel Hazel while providing device security.

Pixel Buds Pro

Spigen also has the Pixel Buds Pro covered with their Made For Google signature case styles that provide that same protection and timeless style. The Rugged Armor is a perfect pair with the mobile case counterpart with a sleek carbon fiber look built with the security to stay protected from drops. The buds can also be shown off in all their original glory with the Ultra Hybrid, built to last and accentuate the device's clean look as it is.

The MagFit Collection

Spigen brings its MagFit lineup to the Pixel 7 series to elevate its mobile experience. The OneTap Ring is a ring-shaped magnetic attachment that opens up the device to the MagSafe ecosystem with an easy installation guide.

When needing an extra charge on the go, the ArcHybrid Portable Wireless Charger does the job to keep the device lasting longer. The Rugged Armor Cardholder adds the convenience of having cards within easy reach to ditch those bulky wallets. If needing a steady hand and a multi-purpose kickstand, the new O-Mag Ring acts as a finger grip with the convenience of being removable at any time.

Spigen's Got It Covered

Check out the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Buds Pro collection through Spigen's Amazon here. To add that extra functionality, take a look at the MagFit collection here.

Spigen is all about elevating the mobile experience and with cases Made For Google and helpful accessories, they have got the Pixel 7 Pro covered.

