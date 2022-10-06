InsurTech Hartford Moves to Mohegan Sun for 2023 Symposium

InsurTech-specific, in-person networking and education at the forefront of next year’s event.



HARTFORD, Conn., Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsurTech Hartford (ITH), a thriving InsurTech ecosystem with global startup, agent/broker, insurer, solution provider, and investor constituents, is pleased to announce the 2023 ITH Symposium will be held at the Mohegan Sun Casino & Resort (Mohegan Sun) in Uncasville, Conn., on May 2-3, 2023.

Located less than a 45-minute drive from Hartford and just a short train ride from Boston, New York City, and Providence, Mohegan Sun is the region’s premier destination for business meetings and leisure travel. With more than 375,000 square feet of meeting and function space, the resort is the perfect location to accommodate the growing ITH Symposium.

“We had record attendance in terms of both exhibitors/sponsors and attendees in 2022,” said Stacey Brown, founder of ITH. “The Northeast, Hartford in particular, has the highest concentration of insurance organizations anywhere in the country, and I’m pleased that InsurTech Hartford is a major player when it comes to elevating innovation in the industry. Moving the Symposium to Mohegan Sun gives us the opportunity to invite in even more members of the global InsurTech community to experience what ITH and the Hartford region have to offer.”

Building on more than five years of full-capacity events, the ITH Symposium agenda, speaker line-up, and a pre-event reception in Hartford are still in development. ITH brings insurance professionals, startup founders, entrepreneurs, and investors together in a high-energy environment to learn about the latest trends and innovations empowering the global insurance industry.

ITH holds many networking, educational, and InsurTech startup-focused events throughout the year in addition to the Symposium and is currently taking submissions for the organization’s annual Innovation Challenge. Presented this year in collaboration with ACORD, the industry’s oldest standards association, submissions for the Innovation Challenge will be accepted until close of business on Friday, October 14 This year, the highly successful Innovation Challenge is sponsored by EMC Insurance, The Hartford, and Hartford Steam Boiler (HSB), and incorporates elements of what was previously known as the ACORD Insurance Innovation Challenge. The 2022 Innovation Challenge will be presented virtually on Thursday, November 10.

“By offering virtual events such as the upcoming November 10 Innovation Challenge, ITH is creating a community that is not constrained by geography that will yield a wide array of submissions from all over for the Challenge,” said Jeff O’Shaughnessy, SVP and head of treaty division for HSB. “I appreciate the role that ITH is playing by in the innovation space. The increase in popularity of the annual Symposium signifies how ITH is facilitating and fostering InsurTech ideas and innovation thereby making our industry better.”

For more information on the 2023 ITH Symposium, or to register now for the must-attend event of next year, please visit www.insurtechhartford.com/#Symposium.

About InsurTech Hartford (ITH)

InsurTech Hartford (ITH) is a thriving InsurTech ecosystem founded in 2016 with global startup, agent/broker, carrier, solution provider, and investor constituents. With a proven track record of creating industry engagement and collaboration through high-impact networking events, conferences, virtual education, and innovation initiatives, ITH draws a dynamic, executive-level audience from all lines of the (re)insurance business. For more information, please visit www.insurtechhartford.com.