Mid Penn Bank to Open New Financial Center in Lehigh County

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mid Penn Bank (“Bank”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (“Mid Penn”) (Nasdaq: MPB), has received approval from the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation to open a financial center at 3900 Hamilton Blvd., Allentown, Pa. The new office will be the Bank’s first full-service financial center in the Lehigh Valley.



The Bank is completing renovations of the new facility and intends to commemorate the opening of the Lehigh Valley office with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 11, 2022. Customers will be able to conduct traditional banking and account servicing, and will also have access to a comprehensive offering of trust, wealth management, and insurance solutions. The office will also house the regional commercial lending and cash management teams, led by Regional President Frank Heston.

Mr. Heston said, “We are pleased to announce our plans for continued growth in the Lehigh Valley market and are excited to bring this modern and convenient facility to our existing customers. We also look forward to welcoming new individuals and businesses from the region to Mid Penn and our brand of banking.”

Manager Mary Briody has been hired to oversee the retail activities and day-to-day operations of the new office. She and her retail team members are dedicated to providing the best business and personal banking services in the area. The financial center is conveniently located in the Shops at 3900 Hamilton Center, and features multiple drive-through lanes, ample parking, and convenient access from Interstate 78 and Routes 222 and 309.

About Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc.

Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: MPB), headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, is the parent company of Mid Penn Bank, a full-service commercial bank, and MPB Financial Services Group, LLC, a provider of specialized investment strategies, insurance, and planning services to individuals, families, and businesses. Mid Penn operates retail locations in 16 counties throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, has total assets in excess of $4.3 billion, and offers a comprehensive portfolio of financial products and services to the communities it serves. To learn more, please visit www.midpennbank.com.