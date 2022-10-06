Judge Consulting Announces its Cisco Premier Integrator Partnership Certification

WAYNE, Pa., Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Judge Consulting, a leading global professional services and consulting firm, is now certified as a Cisco Premier Integrator Partner.



With the number of strict requirements that organizations must meet before becoming Cisco certified, Judge Consulting is proud to have the opportunity to partner with Cisco. “Prior to receiving this certification, Cisco evaluated our personnel, specializations, and support offerings,” stated John Battaglia, President and Chief Technology Officer of Judge Consulting. “We have proven that we are qualified to sell, maintain and install Cisco products.”

The benefits of becoming a Certified Cisco Premier Partner include broader access to the Cisco products and services and a much greater degree of technical and maintenance support, marketing resources, and numerous types of online training. Serving as a Premier Certified Partner in Cisco’s partner locator, Judge Consulting will have the ability to sell Cisco’s Smart Care services while having access to Cisco’s resources and customer satisfaction tools.

“Having the ability to work with other leaders in our industry brings Judge Consulting tremendous opportunity. This offers us greater capabilities to provide top service and quality to our clients. We are excited to announce this certification,” stated Stephen Brown, Vice President of Network Solutions at Judge Consulting.

About Cisco

Cisco was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. It is the worldwide leader in networking, helping people across the globe connect and collaborate in unique and high-tech ways daily. Its networking equipment has helped to create a clearer picture of what online networking will look like.

About Judge Consulting

Judge Consulting is the consulting company of The Judge Group, headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, located at 151 South Warner Road, Wayne, PA 19087. The office can be reached at 1-800-650-0035.

About The Judge Group

The Judge Group is a global professional services and technology firm powered by business innovation with over 30 offices in the United States, Canada, and India. Serving more than 60 Fortune 100 companies, and through our deep technical understanding and industry influence, we are helping our clients close the gap between technology and desired business outcomes by bringing together the best talent, innovative solutions, and a broad array of services.

