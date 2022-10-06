Hudbay to Host Conference Call for Third Quarter 2022 Results

TORONTO, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudbay Minerals Inc. (“Hudbay” or the “company”) (TSX, NYSE: HBM) senior management will host a conference call on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the company’s third quarter 2022 results.



Third Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call and Webcast Date: Thursday, November 3, 2022 Time: 8:30 a.m. ET Webcast: www.hudbay.com Dial in: 1-416-915-3239 or 1-800-319-4610

Hudbay plans to issue a news release containing the third quarter 2022 results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 and post it on the company’s website. An archived audio webcast of the call also will be available on Hudbay’s website.

About Hudbay

Hudbay (TSX, NYSE: HBM) is a diversified mining company with long-life assets in North and South America. The company’s operations in Cusco (Peru) produce copper with gold, silver and molybdenum by-products. Its operations in Manitoba (Canada) produce gold with copper, zinc and silver by-products. Hudbay’s organic pipeline includes copper development projects in Arizona and Nevada (United States), and its growth strategy is focused on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties it already controls, as well as other mineral assets it may acquire that fit its strategic criteria. Hudbay’s mission is to create sustainable value through the acquisition, development and operation of high-quality, long-life deposits with exploration potential in jurisdictions that support responsible mining, and to see the regions and communities in which the company operates benefit from its presence. Further information about Hudbay can be found on www.hudbay.com.

For further information, please contact:

Candace Brûlé

Vice President, Investor Relations

(416) 814-4387

candace.brule@hudbay.com