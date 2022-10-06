Niagara Honored with EPA’s WaterSense Partner of the Year Award for Commitment to Water Conservation

Flower Mound, Texas, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niagara®, the leader in high-performance, high-efficiency, water-saving toilets, was honored today with The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA’s) WaterSense Partner of the Year award for helping people save water.

As many Americans look to reduce water consumption through products that can help alleviate high utility bills and reduce impacts of the serious drought in portions of the U.S., Niagara continues to innovate and be nationally recognized for its high-performing, water-saving products. This is Niagara’s sixth WaterSense award and the company has received 12 awards or accolades this year that recognize the company’s ingenuity in water conservation technology and products.

In just the last few months, Niagara was recently honored with the Business Intelligence Sustainability Initiative of the Year award for its Pro line. Niagara also received the Stevie’s People’s Choice for Business-to-Business Products for the toilet product suites that it launched in 2021 that are designed specifically to save water. Two Niagara executives, Carl Wehmeyer and Holly Shadel, were honored with SEAL’s 2022 Sustainability Leader of the Year award for leadership in sustainability and environmental management, and Stevie’s Best Female Employee of the Year respectively.

"We are honored to be named the WaterSense Partner of the Year and to join such an incredible list of industry leaders,” said Wehmeyer, executive vice president at Niagara. “Our mission is to bring new technology to our customers that conserves water without sacrificing performance. This award is a huge accomplishment for our entire team and a giant step in continuing to fulfill our mission.”

WaterSense, a voluntary partnership program sponsored by the EPA, is both a label for water-efficient products, programs, and homes and a resource for helping consumers learn ways to save water. Since 2006, more than 2,100 WaterSense partners and over 40,000 models of certified water-efficient plumbing and irrigation products have helped consumers and businesses save 6.4 trillion gallons of water—enough water to supply all households in the United States with water for eight months. In addition to water savings, WaterSense has helped reduce the amount of energy needed to pump, treat, and heat water by 754 billion kilowatt hours and helped consumers save $135 billion in water and energy bills. These savings also helped prevent 288 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions, which is equivalent to planting 4.8 billion trees.

“Throughout 2021, our award-winning partners helped people protect this precious resource by promoting WaterSense labeled products and water-efficient behaviors,” said Veronica Blette, Chief, WaterSense Branch. “Saving water is particularly critical in areas impacted by drought, but is also a path to helping consumers stretch dollars by reducing their water and energy bills.”

WaterSense honored Niagara as a 2022 Partner of the Year for Niagara’s commitment to educating partners, architects, engineers, staff and sales teams about WaterSense benefits and products through continuing education programs, materials, online resources and product packaging. In recognition of their commitment to promoting WaterSense and water efficiency in 2021, Niagara was honored today during the WaterSmart Innovations (WSI) Conference and Exposition in Las Vegas, along with along with 33 other awardees - utilities, manufacturers, builders, retailers, and other organizations that partner with WaterSense to promote water-efficient products, homes, and programs.

To learn more about Niagara’s high-performing, water-saving products, please visit niagaracorp.com.

About Niagara

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Flower Mound, TX, Niagara is leading the water revolution by saving the world’s water through everyday ingenuity without sacrificing performance. Recognized with several national EPA WaterSense Excellence and other industry awards for its Stealth Technology and superiority in reducing water waste, Niagara was one of the first toilet manufacturers to re-engineer the flush for a high-power, low-maintenance, no-waste toilet with Stealth Technology that saves customers money by reducing water while maintaining high performance. Niagara supports the U.S. and international markets. For more information, visit niagaracorp.com or call 888-733-0197.

About WaterSense

WaterSense, a partnership program sponsored by EPA, seeks to protect the future of our nation's water supply by offering consumers and businesses simple ways to use less water with water-efficient products, homes, and services. For more information about WaterSense, visit www.epa.gov/watersense .

###