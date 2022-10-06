Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Quick to Rebound Following Hurricane Ian

Fort Myers, Fla., Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Operations for Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) were halted in all but one medical office last Thursday as Hurricane Ian made its way across Florida. The state-wide practice provides oncology care in nearly 100 locations in the state.

Preparations began early in the week as the practice’s hurricane management team began to meet regularly and make plans in anticipation of Ian’s arrival. Originally projected to impact the panhandle and northern portions of the state, this multi-disciplinary team was quick to take action as the storm shifted east and further south along Florida’s west coast. Their primary focus was ensuring the safety and well-being of patients and its 4,600 team members across the state.

“Our patients are highly vulnerable, and our concerns for their safety and well-being remained a priority throughout the duration of the storm. It has been a well-concerted effort to contact patients, reschedule appointments and even arrange for patients who have been relocated to continue care in an alternate office located elsewhere in Florida,” said FCS President & Managing Physician Michael Diaz, MD.

Throughout the duration of the storm, the team managed the logistics of medication and diagnostic tests, monitored the status of all offices and clinic locations throughout the state, and deployed teams in real-time to evaluate the operational status of its clinics and offices.

The focus of the team was quickly able to shift to recovery efforts on the west coast, while the storm continued its track through Central Florida and along the state’s east coast, relying heavily on regional operations teams to provide real-time status updates across the state’s spanning geography.

“Our team has proven time and time again that it can weather any storm, showing resilience at every turn to ensure our patients continue to receive nothing short of world-class care. There comes a point, however, when we have to ensure our own people, are getting the care they need,” said FCS Chief Executive Officer Nathan H. Walcker.

Relief efforts related to patient care included establishing a means for patients whose offices were closed to speak with a medical professional, shifting appointments to clinics that were open, and ensuring the proper ancillary services were in place to properly provide care. The practice’s patient emergency hotline continues to provide real-time details on office closures and provides a way for patients to connect with the FCS care management team. That number is (866) 385-1430.

Additionally, the practice has been providing a complete list of office closures on its website at FLCancer.com/emergency-updates and is being updated regularly. Information was also shared across the Practice’s social platforms.

As of Thursday, October 6, only seven of the nearly 100 offices in Florida remain closed to patients. Those locations are:

CHARLOTTE COUNTY - Port Charlotte

COLLIER COUNTY - Napa Ridge

LEE COUNTY - Bonita, Cape Coral West, Colonial, and North Fort Myers

SARASOTA COUNTY - Englewood

The practice’s greatest resource, its people, have remained the top priority throughout the storm. Many are still without power, water, and in some cases, their homes. FCS has established the FCS One Team Fund through the Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation. Contributions to this fund will be directed solely to FCS team members impacted by natural disasters to help them recover. Donations can be made through the FCS One Team Fund.

