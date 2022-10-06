Demand for Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market Size to Surpass USD 76.09 Million by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 2.90% | Crop Protection Chemicals Industry Trends, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

NEW YORK, United States, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Crop Protection Chemicals Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Type (Herbicides, Insecticides, Fungicides, Others (Rodenticides, Disinfectants, Fumigants, Plant Growth Regulators, And Mineral Oils )), By Source (Natural, Biopesticide), By Form (Dry And Liquid), By Mode Of Application (Foliar Spray, Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment, Others (Chemigation And Fumigation)), By Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, Other Crops (Turfs & Ornamentals, Forage, And Plantation Crops)), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Crop Protection Chemicals Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 64.10 Million in 2021 and it is expected to reach around USD 76.09 Million by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 2.90% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

The report analyzes the crop protection chemicals market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and their effect on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the crop protection chemicals market.

Crop Protection Chemicals Market Overview:

Crop protection chemicals aid in controlling and reducing weeds, pests, and other plant diseases that harm crops. These substances also contribute to crop output growth and maintenance throughout time. Herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides are the three primary categories of crop protection agents. In the past, farmers utilized inorganic substances like arsenic and mercury salts to control the infestation of insects and fungi. Hundreds of pesticides are already available to prevent crops from being harmed by animals such as birds, insects, rodents, and pathogens. Crop protection chemicals have been increasingly important over the past few decades due to the need to raise agricultural productivity and guarantee a sufficient food supply for the expanding global population.

Herbicides and other crop protection agents have made no-till farming a practical choice, allowing farmers to lessen erosion by mainly leaving the soil undisturbed. In crop production, herbicides can suppress weeds, eliminating the need for cultivation. The previous crop retains the soil in place during wind and rain. Crop residue also avoids soil and agricultural chemical runoff that may otherwise hurt downstream freshwater resources and aquatic life.

Market Growth Factors

Numerous major and significant factors, including the rising demand for food security as a result of the world's expanding population, significant crop loss from pest infestations, rising use of environmentally friendly insecticides, an increase in government initiatives to promote the use of protection chemicals, and an increase in agricultural production, are expected to support the growth of the global crop protection chemicals market throughout the forecast period.

The adoption of integrated pest management, the expansion of biopesticides, and organic farming, on the other hand, will further contribute by creating several chances to drive the crop protection chemicals market growth throughout the above period.

Segmentation Analysis

The global crop protection chemicals market is segregated based on type, source, form, mode of application, and crop type.

Based on type, the market is divided into herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and others (rodenticides, disinfectants, fumigants, plant growth regulators, and mineral oils). Among these, the herbicides segment led the market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Based on the source, the market is divided into natural and biopesticide. Among these, the biopesticide segment led the market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Based on form, the market is divided into dry and liquid. Among these, the liquid segment led the market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Based on the mode of application, the market is divided into foliar spray, seed treatment, soil treatment, and others (chemigation and fumigation). Among these, the foliar spray segment led the market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Based on crop type, the market is divided into cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, and other crops (turfs & ornamentals, forage, and plantation crops). Among these, the cereals & grains segment led the market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

The global Crop Protection Chemicals market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Herbicides

Insecticides

Fungicides

Others (rodenticides, disinfectants, fumigants, plant growth regulators, and mineral oils )

By Source

Natural

Biopesticide

By Form

Dry

Liquid

By Mode of Application

Foliar spray

Seed treatment

Soil treatment

Others (chemigation and fumigation)

By Crop Type

Cereals & grains

Oilseeds & pulses

Fruits & vegetables

Other crops (turfs & ornamentals, forage, and plantation crops)

Competitive Landscape

The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. Some of the main competitors dominating the global Crop Protection Chemicals market include -

BASF SE

The Dow Chemical Company

Dupont

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd

Syngenta AG

Bayer Cropscience AG

FMC Corporation

NufarmLimited

Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd.

VerdesianLIfescineces

Bioworks Inc.

Valent

Arysta Lifesciences Corporation

America Vanguard Corporation

Chr. Hansen

CortevaAgriscience

UPL Limited

Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Group Co Ltd, and More.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Crop Protection Chemicalsmarket is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 2.90% during the forecast period (2022-2028).

In terms of revenue, the Crop Protection Chemicals market size was valued at around US$ 64.10 Million in2021 and is projected to reach US$ 76.09 Million by 2028.

One of the key market factors supporting this expansion is the target audience's growing demand for food security and safer alternatives to consumption, which will benefit market operations.

By type, the herbicides category dominated the market in 2021.

By source, biopesticide dominated the market in 2021.

On the basis of region, the Asia Pacific dominated the crop protection chemicals market in 2021.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Type, Source, Form, Mode of Application, Crop Type, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

The global crop protection chemicals market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The Asia Pacific was predicted to lead the global market for crop protection chemicals in 2021. Asia-Pacific is home to most of the world's small-scale manufacturers and rice farming techniques. Growing public awareness of pesticides and continued technological advancements drive this industry's growth.

Due to the increased agricultural cultivation and rising demand for crops in the Asia-Pacific area, agribusiness corporations have also been pressured to strengthen their regional supplier and production bases.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

November 2020: Toto speeds up the global research and development of innovative crop protection products; BASF and TECNALIA, a European center for research and technology development, partnered in digitalization. This helps innovations address farmers' requirements to control their crops' weeds, fungal diseases, and insect pests to grow more quickly.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 64.10 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 76.09 Million CAGR Growth Rate 2.90% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Dupont, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd, Syngenta AG, Bayer Cropscience AG, FMC Corporation, NufarmLimited, Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd., VerdesianLIfescineces, Bioworks Inc., Valent, Arysta Lifesciences Corporation, America Vanguard Corporation, Chr. Hansen, CortevaAgriscience, UPL Limited, Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Group Co Ltd, Agrolac, Lianyungang Liben Crop Science Co. Ltd., Nanjing red sun co. Ltd, Kumiai Chemicals, Wynca Chemical, Lier Chemicals, Simpcam Oxon., and others. Key Segment By Type, Source, Form, Mode of Application, Crop Type, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

