Thor Equities Group Achieves 100% Occupancy in Spanish Logistics Portfolio

New York, NY, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thor Logis Europe, an affiliate of Thor Equities Group, a global leader in urban real estate development, leasing, and management, is pleased to announce a long-term lease for 10,833 square meters with leading logistics operator, Naeko, at a strategically located asset in Torrejon, Spain. This transaction represents the sixth industrial lease in Spain this year, bringing the total leased area in 2022 to 50,000 square meters, and concludes leasing efforts in the country.

Located in Torrejon, the asset is a recently completed last-mile logistics facility situated 15km from Madrid’s central business district and offers direct access to the A-2 motorway connecting Madrid and Barcelona. The property features eaves heights of 10 meters, 12 dock level loading doors, and an extensive truck maneuvering area with fleet parking.

“We are pleased to have brought our Spanish industrial portfolio to full occupancy with the execution of this latest lease to one of Spain’s leading logistics operators. Our asset in Torrejon provides Naeko with a very valuable location in one of the strongest submarkets in the country and we believe they are the ideal tenant for our latest development. We remain excited about the future of our growing portfolio and look forward to investing in more key European markets,” said Chairman of Thor Equities Group, Joe Sitt.

Thor Equities has been very active in the logistics sector globally, acquiring major portfolios in key US markets over the past few months and closing on the sale of a collection of prime industrial assets across Spain, France, and the Netherlands earlier this year. In the Spring of 2022, Thor launched its latest venture, Thor Digital, a division specializing on the acquisition and development of data centers across Europe with an equity commitment of up to US$3 billion and goal of US$9 billion in acquisitions value.

###

About Thor Equities Group

Thor Equities is a leader in the development, leasing and management of office, industrial, laboratory, residential, hotel and mixed-use assets in premier urban locations worldwide. The company operates in major cities around the globe and has a property portfolio totaling $20 billion with a development pipeline in excess of 50 million square feet. Thor has a strong presence on three continents and in addition to its US holdings, the company has assets in European gateway cities including London, Paris, Madrid, and Milan, and is the largest developer in Mexico through its Latin American division with a development pipeline of over 18 million square feet. Thor maximizes returns for institutional investors by recognizing a property’s potential, reducing operating expenses, increasing tenant satisfaction, leveraging market trends to maintain a long-term competitive edge. For more information, visit www.thorequities.com.