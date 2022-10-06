At 3.30% CAGR, Global Crude Sulfate Turpentine Market Size to Hit USD 817.01 Million by 2028 - Comprehensive Report by Facts & Factors

Miami, FL, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According toFacts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Crude Sulfate Turpentine Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Type (Alpha-pinene, Beta-pinene, Delta-3-Carene, Camphene, Limonene, Others (Terpenes and P-cymene)), By Application (Aromatic Chemicals, Adhesives, Paints & Printing Inks, Camphor, Others (Metallurgy And Textile)), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global Crude Sulfate Turpentine Market size was valued at USD 672.40 Million in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 817.01 Million by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.30% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

Crude Sulfate Turpentine Market Overview:

Crude sulfate turpentine is also known as sulfate wood turpentine. It is produced by distilling resin from living plants, primarily pines, and is a turpentine derivative. It is a combustible fluid that dissolves in a few different solvents but is insoluble in water. Turpentine is also known as wood turpentine, turpentine oil, and turpentine spirit.

For a certain price, crude sulfate turpentine can be extracted yearly or every six months. It is a byproduct of the procedure used to make pulp. Direct from the plants; the manufacturers deliver the goods. It is a volatile amber liquid with important components, including alpha- and beta-pinene, which serve as the basis for various natural flavors and smells.

Industry Growth Drivers

The market for aroma chemicals, personal care products, and home care items has expanded, which has contributed to the rise of the crude sulfate turpentine industry. The market for crude sulfate turpentine is also anticipated to grow due to the product's numerous end-user uses in the paint and coating sectors, including its use as binders or film formers in paints and coatings. Demand for crude sulfate turpentine is predicted to rise as the vehicle sector expands, boosting the global crude sulfate turpentine market's growth. Increasing paper production, rising demand for bio-friendly products across a range of industries, the availability of reasonably priced raw materials, and rising demand for fragrance ingredients—which previously primarily required crude sulfate turpentine—are additional factors that are anticipated to support the growth of the crude sulfate turpentine market.

Segmentation Analysis

The global crude sulfate turpentine market is segregated based on type, application, and region.

The market, based on type, is divided into alpha-pinene, beta-pinene, delta-3-carene, camphene, limonene, and others (terpenes and p-cymene). Among these, the alpha-pinene segment led the market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

The market, based on application, is divided into aromatic chemicals, adhesives, paints & printing inks, camphor, and others (metallurgy and textile). Among these, the aromatic chemicals segment led the market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

The global Crude Sulfate Turpentine market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Alpha-pinene

Beta-pinene

Delta-3-carene

Camphene

Limonene

Others (terpenes and p-cymene)

By Application

Aromatic chemicals

Adhesives

Paints and printing inks

Camphor

Others (metallurgy and textile)

Competitive Landscape

The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards. Some of the main competitors dominating the global Crude Sulfate Turpentine market include -

Renessenz LLC

International Flavors& Fragrances Inc

Privi Organics Limited

Dujodwala Paper Chemicals Ltd.

Arizona Chemical Company LLC. Derives Resiniques et Terpeniqes

Lawter Inc

Harting S.A

Pine Chemical Group.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Crude Sulfate Turpentinemarket is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 3.30% during the forecast period (2022-2028).

In terms of revenue, the Crude Sulfate Turpentine market size was valued at around US$ 672.40 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 817.01 Million by 2028.

The crude sulfate turpentine market has increased the size of fragrance chemicals and personal and home care goods.

By type, the alpha-pinene category dominated the market in 2021.

By application, the aromatic chemicals category dominated the market in 2021.

On the basis of region, North America dominated the global crude sulfate turpentine market in 2021.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Type, Application, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

The global crude sulfate turpentine market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. North America became the largest regional market in 2021 as a result of the existence of the major exporters. The region is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the predicted years. North America dominates the global market for crude sulfate turpentine due to sectors including paints and flavoring chemicals, which are the main consumers of turpentine sulfate. Raw sulfate turpentine is widely produced and consumed in the United States and Canada.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 672.40 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 817.01 Million CAGR Growth Rate 3.30% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Renessenz LLC, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Privi Organics Limited, Dujodwala Paper Chemicals Ltd., and Arizona Chemical Company LLC. Derives Resiniques et Terpeniqes, Lawter Inc, Harting S.A, Pine Chemical Group., and others. Key Segment By Type, Application, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

