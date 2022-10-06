TABLE FOR TWO Celebrates World Food Day 2022 #OnigiriAction — Unite the States With Onigiri (Japanese Rice Balls)

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TABLE FOR TWO USA (TFT) invites everyone to participate in their 8th Annual ONIGIRI ACTION campaign to provide 1 million school meals to children around the world from Thursday, Oct. 6 to Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. During the campaign, through the generosity of partner organizations (see below), every rice ball-related post on the campaign website or social media with #OnigiriAction will provide five school meals to children in need. TFT will enhance school meals in socioeconomically disadvantaged neighborhoods in the U.S. by adding fresh vegetables and fruits as well as provide school meals to children in East Africa.

The ONIGIRI ACTION campaign commemorates the United Nations' World Food Day. As a NPO with roots in Japan, the campaign highlights onigiri (rice balls), which are a traditional Japanese comfort food made with love for someone special.

Since its launch in 2015, Onigiri Action has supported 6.8 million school meals. Recently the organization received two prestigious awards: one related to Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and the other for Health and Culture from the Japanese government (https://bit.ly/3Kg0ZHY). Amid soaring food prices due to COVID-19, climate change and the invasion of Ukraine, there are concerns that "Zero Hunger," one of the goals of SDGs, will be delayed. The need for TFT to bring healthy meals to those in need is now more important than ever.

2022 USA Campaign Theme: Unite the States with Onigiri 2022!

TFT and partners will continue to connect everyone through onigiri with many virtual and in-person events. Riding on the successes of last year's campaign, TFT will continue the "Unite the States with Onigiri" theme this year. TFT encourages all states to post "State-themed onigiri photos" such as a photo with onigiri using local ingredients or onigiri with any State symbol (sports team's cap, symbolic building like Capitol, state animals etc.). Additionally, we plan to bring together and feature as many onigiri shops as possible in the U.S. to post on the same day about Onigiri Action on their social media channels.

Partner Organizations in the U.S.:

For every onigiri photo posted, five school meals will be donated through the generous support from our partners: J.C.C. Fund/Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry of New York, JFC International/Nishiki, JCAW Foundation, Zojirushi America, San-J, ITOCHU International, SMBC Global Foundation, Misuzu Corporation, MUFG Union Bank, N.A., Zensho Employees Association Network, Mishima Foods U.S.A.

Onigiri partners: BentOn, Onigilly, Sunny Blue, Omusubee, Onigiri Kororin, Obon Shokudo

To Learn More:

ONIGIRI ACTION (USA site): https://usa.tablefor2.org/onigiri-action

ONIGIRI ACTION (Global site): https://onigiri-action.com/en/



Contact Information:

Amy Fuentes

Communication Manager

wa-shokuiku@tablefor2.org



Related Files

OA2022_handbook(s).pdf

OA2022_poster USA.jpg

Related Images











Image 1: Change the World with Onigiri (Rice Ball) 2022





Post a rice-ball-related photo with #OnigiriAction. For every onigiri photo posted, TABLE FOR TWO's partner organizations will donate five school meals to children in need.









